Tottenham are one of three contenders to deprive their former manager Jose Mourinho of one of the stars of the Fenerbahce squad he is inheriting this summer, according to Turkish reports – and they are believed to have the best chance of them all.

After finding some stability under Ange Postecoglou but eventually failing to threaten the top four last season, an important summer lies ahead for Tottenham. There are various areas of their squad they could be keen to add quality to if they want to restore Champions League status by 2025.

Back in February, TEAMtalk confirmed that Tottenham were interested in Sebastian Szymanski, the Polish playmaker who starred in his debut season with Fenerbahce.

Other outlets have since backed up Tottenham’s interest and the latest claims from Aslinda indicate that they are the ‘most serious suitor’ for 25-year-old.

In fact, Tottenham’s name ‘stands out’ alongside fellow suitors Lazio and Marseille. The feeling is that Spurs will be more likely to stump up an acceptable amount of money due to their status as a Premier League club.

The report claims Spurs will submit a bid in the region of €20m for Szymanski ‘in the coming days’. If they can sign him, Postecoglou would plan to use him in the no.10 role.

It must be stressed that Tottenham already have James Maddison, a summer 2023 signing, in the attacking-midfield role, which means it isn’t the biggest priority on their to-do list. However, it’s implied they can see a space for Szymanski – who occasionally played as a central midfielder, and on even rarer occasions, a right-winger last season – too.

Szymanski on the rise

During his Fenerbahce career so far, Szymanski has scored 13 goals and added 19 assists from 55 appearances. Prior to that, he had spells with Legia Warsaw, Dynamo Moscow and Feyenoord, so if Tottenham can sign him, it would be his first stop in the Premier League.

He has played in all three UEFA competitions before, so could be an asset to a Tottenham side preparing to compete in next season’s Europa League.

And unlike many other potential targets who currently have international commitments, Szymanski’s national team Poland only have one game left to play at Euro 2024, from which they have already been eliminated. Thus, the attention can soon turn to his future in the transfer market.

Fenerbahce still have the playmaker under contract until 2027, but if they can get €20m for him, it would be one of their biggest ever sales – just €1m shy of the club record.

Indeed, the Istanbul outfit would be just about doubling their money on Szymanski in the space of 12 months.

