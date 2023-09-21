Tottenham takeover: Kane return barrier shattered as Levy comes to huge decision on sale

Daniel Levy has announced he would sell his stake in Tottenham if it was “right for the club”, in a decision which could pave the way for Harry Kane to return.

Kane will go down as a legend at Spurs after spending 19 years of his life at the club. That saw him come through the ranks of the academy, before breaking into the first team.

The striker was very successful on a personal level in the first team, scoring 278 goals in 430 appearances.

That tally saw him win the Premier League golden boot on three occasions, while also winning Tottenham’s player of the year award twice.

Despite all his personal success, he never managed to win a trophy with the north London outfit.

The desire to have team success alongside his personal accolades no doubt contributed to his decision to leave the club during the summer.

He was a target of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, eventually opting to move to the latter.

It’s since been confirmed by Tottenham chairman Levy that the club inserted a buy-back clause in the deal to sell Kane, though he did not make it clear for how much or when the club would be able to activate it.

Levy would consider selling Tottenham stake

The chairman has since opened up on the potential of him selling his stake in Spurs. Levy runs the club on behalf of ENIC, who owns a majority 86.58 per cent share in the north London club.

While he’d be happy continuing as chairman, he’s suggested he’d step aside if that would put the club in a better position.

“I’ve got no real interest to leave Tottenham, but I have a duty to consider anything that anyone may want to propose” Levy told Bloomberg.

“It’s not about me, it’s about what’s right for the club. We have 30,000 shareholders who own approximately 13.5 per cent. We run this club as if it is a public company.”

Levy exit could pave way for Kane return

That could pave the way for Kane’s return to the club. The striker’s relationship with Tottenham’s chairman strained as he was attempting to leave for Bayern, so much so that he apparently may never return if Levy is still present.

But if Levy is gone, there seems a much better chance of the star returning at some stage and fully cementing his legendary status.

Tottenham are on an upwards curve at the moment. After their disappointing eighth-placed finish last season, they’re currently second in the Premier League, having not yet lost a game.

Adding Kane back into the mix could make them an even more potent side, and they could pose even more of a threat in the title charge in that case.

That could certainly be seen as the right thing for the club if they don’t win a title without him, so Levy might step aside to pave the way for Kane’s return.

