Tottenham takeover latest as Sheikh Jassim makes decision on brokering deal with Daniel Levy

Amid protests from some Tottenham fans against much-maligned chairman Daniel Levy, a fresh report has delivered an update on Sheikh Jassim’s interest in buying the club.

It has recently been made public that the north London club will do their due diligence and consider any offers made for investments, with Levy speaking openly about Spurs’ plans over the last two years.

Former Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley, a financier well-known for helping broker Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has also been linked with bringing Saudi Arabian investment to Tottenham – following Levy’s recent comments.

However, a report from the Daily Mail states that Sheikh Jassim will not rush to buy another Premier League club after failing in his attempt to complete the takeover of Manchester United.

The Qatari businessman saw his efforts to buy the Old Trafford outfit fall short as Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a minority takeover of the club last December.

Sheikh Jassim offered £5billion in cash to wipe Glazers’ debt and provide new facilities for United, in exchange for the club in its entirety. However, that offer was rejected before Ratcliffe earned a route into the club with Ineos – receiving a 25% stake following their £1.3bn agreement.

And now the Daily Mail report states that the setback with United has made Sheikh Jassim reconsider looking to invest into another Premier League club, with plans still remaining at Old Trafford should the opportunity arise.

Indeed, the excerpt from The Mail read: “He is still a United fan. He is not going to rush off and try another Premier League club. If the opportunity to buy the whole of Manchester United arose again at some point in the future it is hard to see there not being a big level of interest. The plans are still there.”

READ MORE ➡️ ‘You’re going to get the sack’ – Postecoglou warned Tottenham axe is coming as former star wants to ‘nick’ Prem rival

Staveley still looking to invest

Meanwhile, a report from over the summer from Bloomberg stated that Staveley, who has generated around £500million through investment fund, PCP Capital Partners, is still said to be keen to invest in another football project after leaving Newcastle at the end of the last campaign.

As reported in Football.London, it’s previously been stated that Levy is certain investment will make Tottenham a powerful entity to be reckoned with in the global game.

Indeed, he mentioned at a fans’ forum: “We announced with our last results that we believe this club needs a bigger capital base because we’ve got a lot of exciting projects on the horizon and we want to make further investment in the teams.

“Some form of minority investment is what we’re looking for. We’ve got nothing to announce at the moment but we are in the market.”

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs back in for Skriniar / Rashford move latest

Tottenham are reportedly among a whopping 11 clubs showing interest in signing a top PSG central defender after suffering yet another blow in that position at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Romanian defender Radu Dragusin became the latest centre-back to head to the sidelines after suffering an ankle problem at The City Ground as Spurs finished the game with Archie Gray and Yves Bissouma at the heart of their defence.

Ange Postecoglou was already on the hunt for another central defender, even before Dragusin’s injury, and Spurs could now turn to an old target in the shape of Slovakian star Milan Skriniar.

Meanwhile, Tottenham aim to strengthen their attack in the upcoming January transfer window and a report has shed light on whether Manchester United outcast, Marcus Rashford, will wind up in north London.

IN FOCUS – What position should Tottenham prioritise for the January transfer window?