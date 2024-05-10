Tottenham talks advancing to sign classy £60m midfielder who could transform Postecoglou’s engine room

Tottenham have reportedly held talks with the representatives of a classy Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder as Ange Postecoglou looks to revamp his engine room this summer.

Apart from the opening 10 games of the season, Postecoglou has had a real problem trying to find the right balance in the middle of park and has chopped and changed at will.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr started the campaign brilliantly as a pair but the form of both players has suffered badly since their exploits at the African Cup of Nations, while Rodrigo Bentancur is currently a shadow of the player who was outstanding last term before his ACL injury.

The Uruguay international often gets paired with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in Postecoglou’s midfield rotation and while that duo normally offer more control they don’t have the legs to get around the pitch like Bissouma and Sarr.

And with Hojbjerg on his way this summer and also rumours that the club could also cash in on Bissouma, Postecoglou wants to add at least one new central midfield to his squad.

Atalanta standout Ederson is the top defensive midfield option, with scouts mightily impressed with the Brazilian, but in the No.8 role it appears that a move for Shakhtar talent Heorhiy Sudakov is very much alive.

Sudakov has emerged as one of the best young talents in the Ukrainian top flight over the last couple of years, with the midfielder having nine goals and six assists to his name across all competitions in 2023-24.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed in his column on CaughtOffside that Tottenham are among several Premier League clubs who have expressed an interest in signing the 21-year-old.

He suggested that Postecoglou views the Ukraine international as a perfect fit for his engine room, although Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the mix for Sudakov.

Indeed, Chelsea are said to have also held talks with the player’s agent, although they will likely need to offload the likes of Spurs target Conor Gallagher first before making any new additions.

At this stage, it’s reported that no concrete offer has come in for Sudakov, with Shakhtar wanting a fee of around €65m-€75m (£56m-£64.5m) to even consider parting ways with one of their top talents.

There is also a concern for Tottenham that the Ukrainian side might make it tougher for them to do a deal with them due to the frosty relationship with the club after Manor Solomon’s move last summer.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they will look to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive when Burnley visit north London.

Postecoglou’s men are currently seven points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth but they do have a game in hand, albeit against Manchester City next week.