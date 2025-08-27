Tottenham are in talks for a player they could have signed a year ago

Tottenham are reportedly in talks over the signing of a midfielder who they had the chance to sign a year ago, as he’s now being shown the door by his club.

Spurs have done some good recruitment so far this summer. Two of their signings – Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha – have already contributed to goals in wins.

But the north London outfit have more transfers in view.

They have made contact for Antoine Semenyo and Lucas Paqueta, they are still working on signing Savinho, and now Adrien Rabiot is on their radar.

Tottenham were offered the chance to sign Rabiot last summer, but turned it down, and the Frenchman’s mother was slammed, as: “If he had been accompanied by a pro, he would be in a European top ten club and what’s more, he was free.”

But now, Fabrice Hawkins reports Rabiot is of interest to AC Milan, Villa and Tottenham, all of whom are ‘in talks with his entourage’.

None are said to be in discussions with Marseille, but it’s known they are ready to show Rabiot the door after a changing room bust-up with Jonathan Rowe.

Tottenham battling United?

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Manchester United are going to be offered the chance to sign Rabiot.

They were also linked with the midfielder prior to his move to Marseille in 2024.

Romano said: “Many of those who are close to Adrien Rabiot’s camp are proposing the opportunity to offer Rabiot to clubs, for example, also to Manchester United.

“He’s a player who was a target for Man United many years ago, and in recent years was never close. At the moment, guys, I’m not hearing anything concrete on Manchester United in negotiations for Rabiot.

“He is going to be offered to Manchester United and many other clubs as an opportunity for €15-20 million. But at the moment, again, it’s still an open situation. Let’s see what’s going to happen there.”

Who has the upper hand, then, remains to be seen, with three clubs said to be in talks, and United being offered the midfielder amid uncertainty over the future of Kobbie Mainoo.

Tottenham round-up: Contact made for Prem pair

As mentioned, transfer insider Romano has revealed Tottenham contact for both Semenyo and Paqueta.

The former will cost £65million and the latter £50-60million, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Meanwhile, attacking target Maghnes Akliouche is enthusiastic about a move to Tottenham, sources state.

And, Spurs are said to be preparing a £69million move for Como midfielder Nico Paz.

