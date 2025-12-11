Ivan Toney did not impress Thomas Tuchel during his previous England training camp, and that could play a huge role in a potential Premier League return, amid interest from Tottenham and other English sides.

Several clubs have been alerted to Toney’s ‘possible’ availability in January with Spurs, West Ham and Everton all having informal talks, but any move would need the player to commit and to even sacrifice money to make a deal.

In theory, the former Brentford talisman could return to the Premier League on loan and avoid tax implications if he were to play virtually for nothing, but that appears unlikely at this stage.

TEAMtalk are told by a source close to Toney’s camp that his only real ambition to move back to the Premier League would lean heavily on his England chances ahead of next year’s World Cup, and they are hanging by a thread.

The 29-year-old was recalled by Tuchel in the summer when he featured against Senegal, but he has not been named in any squad since, and we are told that the German manager was far from impressed with what he saw from him.

Due to this, Toney and his camp are not anticipating him being involved again under Tuchel.

This makes it unlikely he would be willing to lose out on his mammoth wages with Saudi club Al-Ahli, of a reported £400,000 per week (after tax), to move to the Premier League in January, despite genuine interest.

Tottenham must look elsewhere despite Toney talks

Thomas Frank is keen to strengthen is forward options in January and Tottenham are willing to back their manager in the transfer window.

Frank is understood to be open to a reunion with Toney, who notched 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances playing under him in the 2022/23 campaign.

The addition of a new forward could see Richarlison leave Spurs this winter, but it now seems the club will have to look elsewhere.

West Ham desire to bring in a new striker to bolster their survival campaign is well documented, with Nuno Espirito Santo willing to sanction the exit of the injury-prone Niclas Fullkrug next month.

Everton, meanwhile, are considering adding a new striker in January after their two striker options, Thierno Barry and Beto, have notched only two league goals between them so far this term.

The Toffees are confident that summer signing Barry will develop into an effective talisman, having scored his first goal against Nottingham Forest last weekend, but David Moyes could still look to add another forward.

We understand that a move for Evan Ferguson could potentially be reignited should his season-long loan from Brighton to Roma be terminated next month.

Toney is currently back in Saudi Arabia training with Al-Ahli following an altercation in a London bar at the weekend which saw him arrested in suspicion of assault and affray.

All the signs currently point towards him remaining with Al-Ahli until the end of this season, despite the informal talks with the Prem trio taking place.

