Tottenham in talks with UCL hopefuls for sale of undesirable star as Postecoglou breaks silence

Tottenham Hotspur have received contact from Galatasaray that could lead to the sale of Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports in his native France.

Ndombele spent last season on loan at Napoli and once again finds himself looking for a way out of Tottenham this summer. Time is running out for him to secure an exit, although Galatasaray have now firmed up their interest.

According to L’Equipe, the Turkish Super Lig side – who are currently navigating the Champions League play-offs – have got in touch with Tottenham about a deal for Ndombele.

The Turkish transfer window will remain open until September 15, but the report still indicates that Galatasaray could complete the deal this week.

L’Equipe has not disclosed how much money Galatasaray would be willing to put on the table for the Frenchman, who is into the final two years of his contract in north London.

However, they have ambitions to add him to their midfield at the end of a transfer window in which they have also sealed deals for high-profile players like Hakim Ziyech, Angelino, Tete and Wilfried Zaha.

Ndombele is far down the pecking order at Tottenham, so could find much more space with the Super Lig champions.

Postecoglou pressed on Ndombele future

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he expects Ndombele’s situation to be resolved shortly after explaining why opportunities are limited for him.

Postecoglou said: “Tanguy is in a boat with a few other guys. I said the other day that we’ve got five or six players more than we can name on a list.

“All these things come down to decisions that people make, whether it’s individual players, whether it’s myself.

“I’m sure this week those kind of things will work themselves out. Tanguy’s still training, he’s working hard at training, but that midfield area, we’re going really well at the minute.

“You saw the guys who started, (Oliver) Skippy’s been really good, Pierre (Hojbjerg) and Gio (Lo Celso) have been training well.

“It’s been pretty competitive in that area. I think this week a lot of those things I expect to get resolved.”

Two of the players Postecoglou mentioned – Hojbjerg and Lo Celso – have also been linked with exits, but still seem to be ahead of Ndombele in the manager’s thinking.

Ndombele, 26, made 91 appearances for Tottenham before his loan spells with Lyon and Napoli. He scored 10 goals for Spurs, more than any of his other clubs, but struggled to live up to his price tag.