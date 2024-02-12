Tottenham target £15m deal for Swedish top-flight’s next big thing after Lucas Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur are already back at work in the Swedish market after recently wrapping up a deal for Lucas Bergvall, since they now have Viktor Djukanovic on their radar, according to reports.

Earlier this month, Tottenham won the race to sign Bergvall ahead of the summer transfer window, beating Barcelona to the teenage midfielder as they plan for the future.

Now, they have turned their attention to Djukanovic, who comes from Montenegro and has even been capped by his country at senior level three times already, but is playing in the Swedish top flight for Hammarby, the club part-owned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A winger, Djukanovic is 20 years old and is already valued between £11.4m and £15m, according to Fotboll Direkt.

The Swedish source claims Tottenham are keen to bring him to the Premier League as their long-term squad building continues.

Djukanovic has been on Tottenham’s radar since the autumn, when technical director Johan Lange added him to his shortlist.

Hammarby have Djukanovic under contract until the end of 2027, but suitors like Tottenham could test their resolve before then.

The player himself has said he is ‘calm’ about his future, but Hammarby’s sporting director Mikael Hjelmberg has confirmed the ‘interest has been great’ in their talent.

As was the case with Bergvall, it is not out of the question that Tottenham will have to beat other clubs to the signing of Djukanovic.

Do Tottenham have room for Djukanovic?

They will have to work out where they think he might fit into their squad, since they already have several stars capable of operating out wide such as Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon.

That said, Gil faced an uncertain future during the January transfer window and could now be fighting for his place ahead of the summer.

Spurs invested in Gil at a young age and could do the same for Djukanovic, who already has a decent amount of experience.

So far, he has played 33 times for Hammarby, scoring 13 goals. Before that, he scored 19 goals within 84 appearances for Buducnost Podgorica back in his native country.

Right-footed, he usually plays on the left wing, which allows him to cut inside and test the opposing goalkeeper.

He has gained experience in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds with both of his clubs so far and even participated in the Champions League qualifiers for his first club.

As a promising youngster, he fits in with the profile of target Lange is looking for.

Lange recently explained: “First of all we want to be a destination for the best young talent out there.

“That can be talent coming into our academy in the foundation phase, or later being developed [when] coming through the academy.

“Or, as in the case, of Lucas [Bergvall] it can be a player we decide to try to buy from a club abroad, in this case Djugardens…

“We’re very fortunate to have a head coach in Ange [Postecoglou] who is crystal clear in how he wants to play, to train and which kind of personalities he’s looking for.

“So when the scouting team and myself are out looking for players, we know exactly what we’re looking for.

“We’re completely aligned as a club on how we want to build the squad over the coming years which is hugely important. But this is not only about Ange or myself, this is a club strategy, a club alignment and Ange and myself have been brought in in different roles to execute this.”