Tottenham remain in pursuit of a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici, who was forced to leave earlier this year, but could be closing in on an ideal replacement.

Paratici resigned from his role after losing an appeal in Italy against his 30-month ban from the game for his role in alleged false accounting at his previous club, Juventus.

But now, according to The Independent, Spurs have set their sights on someone won a Sporting Director of the Year award a few years back.

That someone is Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, although Manchester United and PSG are also in hot pursuit of the 51-year-old.

Tottenham had a tremendous summer of business, starting off with the recruitment of the hugely popular Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

The Australian has since led the club to second place in the Premier League after seven games with a chance to go top if they beat Lutin Town on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs also added several new signings, the best of which was James Maddison at a bargain £40million.

Another Aussie, Scott Munn, was added as new chief football officer after some delays. leaving just Paratici’s vacant role to be filled.

However, that final piece of the jigsaw could now be filled, if the north London club can attract Berta to the Premier League.

As per The Independent, Berta ‘has earned a strong reputation in the game for bringing shape to Atletico’s previously haphazard recruitment’.

Highly decorated Berta perfect fit for Tottenham

Meanwhile, Football Transfers also stated that the Atletico man ‘has brought huge success to the club with his negotiations’.

Berta won the Sporting Director of the Year accolade at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai back in 2019 and has been at Atletico for 10 years.

He initially served as the club’s technical director for four years, guiding them through two Champions League finals, before becoming sporting director in 2017.

At Atletico he won practically everything, including two LaLiga titles, three Europa Leagues, three European Super Cups, one Spanish Super Cup and one Copa del Rey.

Berta has been tipped to be a tremendous appointment by Tottenham, if they can get the deal over the line.

However, it appears that could face a fierce battle with United and PSG to snap up the highly respected Italian.

