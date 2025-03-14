Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been keeping tabs on an outstanding Club Brugge midfielder who has been dubbed “the best player in our league”, with the star’s potential price tag and why he caused major controversy last weekend also revealed.

Midfield is an area of the pitch where Spurs have struggled for much of the season – despite it being the least affected by injuries – with Ange Postecoglou unable to find the right balance in his engine room, despite using a number of different combinations.

One player who looks certain to move on this summer is former Brighton man Yves Bissouma, who has failed to replicate anything approaching the form he showed on the south coast.

To that end, Tottenham are in the market for a new defensive midfield pivot, with Real Betis Johnny Cardoso firmly in that mix due to the £21million transfer clause the north London club have in place this summer.

Lille and England star Angel Gomes is another option that continues to be mooted, but now a new name has emerged to fill a role that is key to how Ange Postecoglou likes his side to play.

According to Voetbal Primeur, Brugge star Ardon Jashari was watched by Tottenham scouts over the past week, while he is also a target for the club he played against on Wednesday evening in Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old Switzerland international, who featured 11 times in the Champions League this season, excels defensively where he currently ranks in the 91st percentile for blocks and the 85th percentile for clearances per 90.

And former Burnley star Steven Defour has raved about his fellow countryman, who he believes would be a big hit in the Premier League.

Defour previously said of Jashari: “He is the best player in our league and perhaps even one of the best of the last ten years.

“His combination of energy, aggression and calmness on the ball is unique. He reads the game excellently and is technically strong enough to compete at the highest level.

“The time when it was all about running and pounding is long gone. His dynamism and way of playing forward would not be out of place at a team from the English sub-top.”

Controversial Jashari available for cut-price fee

It’s reported that Jashari could be available for as little as €20million (£17m / $21m), which would be viewed as an absolute snip for a player who has performed so well on the top stage in Europe this season.

It also appears that the Swiss star is a bit of a spiky character, given his antics playing for Brugge against bitter rivals Cercle Brugge last Sunday.

Jashari’s men beat their bitter rivals 3-1 away from home last Sunday and, at the end of the game, Jashari headed over to the away end to collect a flag in Club Brugge’s blue and black colours.

He then ran towards the centre circle while his teammate Brandon Mechele stopped one Cercle player from confronting Jashari. The midfielder made it to the centre circle and managed to plant the flag, before a number of Cercle players surrounded him.

The home side’s goalkeeper, Maxime Delanghe, was having none of it and kicked the flag out of Jashari’s hands. Delanghe could then be seen carrying the flag away while the other Cercle players surrounded Jashari and started pushing him.

This dragged his teammates in, and it all descended into chaos with every player from both sets of teams involved.

Jashari was the target of Cercle Brugge’s anger, while the fans in the home end weren’t too happy either as they loudly booed throughout.

By the end, the young midfielder was being pushed away as his fellow Club Brugge players tried to keep the peace.

Tottenham could certainly do with a player who has a bit about him in the middle of the park, given their current options, so it could be a ‘watch this space’ going forward.

Who is Ardon Jashari?

By Samuel Bannister

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Jashari has impressed enough during his debut season at Club Brugge that they updated his contract halfway through it. He signed a contract until 2028 upon his arrival – which saw his former club Luzern receive a club-record fee for a sale of €6m – but by January, he had been tied down until 2029.

It was a reward for his initial impact in Belgian football and an acknowledgement that Jashari will be attracting interest from other clubs in the not-too-distant future.

Born in 2002, Jashari originally broke through from Luzern’s academy in July 2020. But it was in the 2021-22 season when he actually started to become a first-team regular, and from the following season he was frequently captaining the side.

By September 2022, Jashari was earning his first senior cap for Switzerland, who later picked him in their World Cup and Euro 2024 squads. He is yet to add to the two caps he earned in 2022, but his progress implies that might change soon.

Since joining Club Brugge, Jashari has taken his first steps in the Champions League, starting 11 of their 12 games until their elimination by Aston Villa in the round of 16.

Jashari tends to sit in front of the backline and spray defence-splitting passes around. Left-footed, he has been tipped by some to become a successor to Granit Xhaka for the Swiss national team.

Possessing good strength, Jashari can carry the ball confidently but his ability in picking out diagonal passes from the middle of the park is what makes him most dangerous.

He achieved double figures of goal contributions in his final season at Luzern and looks on course to do something similar during his first at Club Brugge.

With decent aggression off the ball too, he has the potential to transition into a box-to-box role, but for now seems well suited in his deep-lying playmaker role.