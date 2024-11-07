Tottenham have reportedly turned to Argentina in their search for another winger to add to Ange Postecoglou’s ranks and someone who could be a long-term replacement for skipper Son Heung-min.

The South Korean has been a stalwart of the Spurs team for almost a decade but will be out of contract this summer, although the club can trigger a one-year extension.

However, a fresh report has revealed that Tottenham do not intend to hand the 32-year-old a new longer-term deal and that has piqued conversation as to why Postecoglou is actively looking to bring in another wide player.

And the latest links suggest Son’s replacement could come in the form of exciting Boca Juniors winger Kevin Zenon.

Caughtoffside reports that the north London club have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in the Argentina Under-23 international, who they will look to slowly integrate into the team before becoming a permanent fixture.

Tottenham will not have it all their own way in the chase for the 23-year-old though, with Premier League rivals Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton also keen on his signature. Manchester United and Liverpool have also previously been linked with a move for the player.

In terms of European interest, Caughtoffside adds that Benfica, Lyon and Napoli are also suitors for a player who still has four years remaining on his contract with the Argentine champions.

One major attraction of any deal for Zenon is the fact that his release clause stands at an absolute bargain £13million (€15.6m/$17m) for a player who is very highly rated in his homeland.

Zenon adaptability a real plus point for suitors

Zenon has been one of the standout performers in the Argentine League this campaign and has scored four goals and added seven assists in 39 total appearances for Boca since his move from Union Santa Fe back in January.

His versatility also presents an attractive proponent for Postecoglou and other suitors, with Zenon predominantly a left winger who can also play left-back and as an attacking midfielder.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson has described Zenon as a player with a ‘magical left-foot’ whose ‘quality of crosses he can whip in from so many different areas and how he judges the weight of pass are excellent’.

Latest Tottenham news: Arsenal to rival Spurs for Bundesliga ace / Forest winger on Postecoglou’s radar

Arsenal have prepared an offer as they look to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson before Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, according to a report.

CaughtOffside claims Arsenal are showing ‘strong interest’ in the thriving central midfielder and are ‘considering testing the waters’ with a January bid. That proposal will be worth €40million (£33.3m / $43m).

Arsenal are trying to position themselves at the front of the queue as they know a host of other sides are also tracking the exciting 20-year-old. But the report states that Tottenham and Liverpool are ‘very interested’ too.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has revealed the club have “initial interest” in Callum Hudson-Odoi amid their desire to sign a winger, but the Nottingham Forest man has been challenged to star throughout the season if he is to move to north London.

IN FOCUS – Kevin Zenon career timeline

2018 – Zenon is recommended to Union Santa Fe by Lionel Messi’s father and is welcomed into the Argentine club’s youth setup

October 2020 – Zenon makes his senior debut for Union Santa Fe in a Copa Sudamericana match

May 2021 – Zenon scores his first goal as a professional, which turns out to be the winner for Union Santa Fe against Defensa

January 2024 – Zenon earns a move to Boca Juniors ahead of the new Argentine season, leaving Union Santa Fe with 113 appearances and six goals behind him

February 2024 – Zenon scores his first goal for his new club on his fifth appearance and provides an assist in the same game, a 2-0 win

Summer 2024 – Zenon represents Argentina at the Olympics as Javier Mascherano’s side reach the quarter-finals