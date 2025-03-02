A fresh report claims Tottenham are ready to make a huge double splash in the summer transfer window, as they look to raid a Premier League rival for two £138million-rated England internationals.

The north London outfit are expected to be particularly active in the next window after finding their squad stretched well beyond its limits, leading to struggles to cope with the demands of domestic and European football.

And, while players have started returning for Ange Postecoglou at the business end of the campaign, there’s no hiding from the fact that Tottenham‘s squad depth – when it comes to more experienced players – is short of where it needs to be.

All aspects of Postecoglou’s squad are being looked at – assuming the Australian keeps his job after a tough season – with another central defender and forward most definitely on Spurs’ radar.

Two players who have continually been linked with switches across London are impressive Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

The latter was the subject of a significant late January window offer from Tottenham that was knocked back. However, Postecoglou remains a big fan of the player and a follow-up offer was always expected this summer, despite the addition of Kevin Danso on loan with an option to buy, that is expected to be taken up.

To that end, GiveMeSport reports that Tottenham are lining up a major move for both Guehi and Eze in what would be a spectacular double addition to Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

Both the players have helped Oliver Glasner in turning around the season for the Eagles after a poor start, although the duo are certain to have other suitors too.

Indeed, Newcastle have made several approaches to Palace over Guehi and are unlikely to have given up in their chase. Eze, meanwhile, has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea as he continues to dazzle at Selhurst Park.

READ MORE ➡️ The FOUR Tottenham players out of contract in 2026: Keep or Sell?

Tottenham ready to spend big

Neither player will come cheap though, with Palace determined not to sell Guehi for less than £70m, while the player hismelf is not actively pushing for an exit.

As for Eze, the England playmaker has an exit clause of £68m inserted in his contract which, if Palace stick to their guns, would mean an overall outlay of £138m (€167m / $173m).

That would almost certainly mean some outgoings in north London to go towards funding those deals, with several players tipped to leave Spurs this summer.

Yves Bissouma is the most obvious, having struggled to earn a regular starting spot, while the likes of Richarlison, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil are also on that list.

Another player who is being tipped to earn a lucrative new contract at Tottenham but could still be offloaded is Argentine World Cup winner Cristian Romero.

Real Madrid continue to flirt with signing the centre-back, who has not featured for Postecoglou since early December after suffering from a nagging thigh injury.

Indeed, there is a feeling among many Tottenham fans that Guehi is being lined up to replace Romero, whose form has been much better at international level than with his club over the past two campaigns.

Latest Tottenham news: Midfield enforcer eyed / Son exit decision

🔵 Tottenham join trio of Prem rivals in race to sign destructive defensive midfield talent

🔵 Tottenham explode into race for €100m-rated striker eyed by Newcastle to replace Alexander Isak

🔵 Tottenham reach decision on selling Son Heung-min after retirement plan revealed

How long do you think it’ll be before Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou?