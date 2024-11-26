Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could reportedly attempt to bring in one of two top Championship goalkeepers in January following the news of Guglielmo Vicario’s serious ankle injury.

Vicario was given treatment half an hour into Saturday’s clash at Manchester City but incredibly went on to play the entirety of a match where he pulled off several excellent stops in a thumping 4-0 win for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

He subsequently had surgery on his ankle and faces months on the sidelines as he looks to begin a period of rehabilitation until he is fit enough to return to the side, with Fraser Forster in line to take his place as Tottenham‘s No.1 for now.

Vicario took to Instagram after his operation on Monday to update fans on his well-being as he wrote: “I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken bone in my ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team.

“Unfortunately there was no way around this one. I needed surgery. I’m disappointed I won’t be able to help the team for a while.

“A massive thank you to the doctors and the staff. The operation went well, and from tomorrow I’ll be working hard to come back stronger, fitter, and ready to give my all for you again. Thank you to the Spurs fans for all the love. See you soon on the pitch.”

With Tottenham now down an experienced stopper, talkSPORT reports that the north London club are considering delving into the transfer market to sign a new shot-stopper in January, something TT understands was already being considered even before Vicario’s injury due to Forster’s age and expiring contract.

The outlet have reported that Burnley’s James Trafford is keen to return to the Premier League after being relegated last season, while Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson is on the radar of a number of top-flight clubs.

Championship duo pushing for Premier League roles

Trafford became Burnley’s first-choice keeper under Vincent Kompany last season after helping England Under-21s win the European Championship in 2023, but lost his place to Arijanet Muric towards the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has regained the starting jersey this season and has kept an impressive nine clean sheets in 15 Championship appearances under Scott Parker.

Patterson, meanwhile, has been Sunderland’s first-choice keeper for the last two-and-a-half seasons after replacing Ron-Thorben Hoffmann during his side’s final campaign in League One.

The 24-year-old has made 135 appearances for the Wearside outfit and was linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool in the spring due to his inspired performances in the second tier of English football.

It’s certainly no great surprise to see Tottenham linked with signing a new keeper in January, which would have been the case even if Vicario was still available.

Forster’s contract runs out next summer and, at 36, it’s highly unlikely to be renewed as the club look for a younger stopper to act as No.2 and ultimately try and push Vicario for the top spot.

