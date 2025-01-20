Chelsea could allow a recent signing to up sticks already

Tottenham are eyeing a move for one of Chelsea’s summer signings after manager Enzo Maresca failed to rule out an exit this month.

The player in question is centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who signed on a free transfer last summer after leaving Fulham.

Despite emerging as a key figure in recent months for Chelsea due to Wesley Fofana’s continued injury struggles, he has been linked with a move away.

At the same time, Spurs are still experiencing a defensive crisis with 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray and back-up defender Radu Dragușin in the heart of their defence after Cristian Romero and Micky van den Ven’s injury woes.

That’s why CaughtOffside is reporting that Tottenham is looking to add defensive cover this month. The report claims that Chelsea may be open to the exit of Adarabioyo given any fee received for the 27-year-old would qualify as profit.

In addition, Maresca was asked about potential exits and, specifically, Tosin and Axel Disasi, who have also been linked with an exit. He said: “At the moment, they are both with us. The intention is not to allow them to go. But we are in January and anything can happen.”

Both clubs have options

Chelsea have developed 18-year-old defender Josh Acheampong and brought him into the starting lineup in recent weeks which may also be a consideration for Tosin.

Disasi has fallen out of favour as well after joining in 2023, starting just four games in the Premier League with three of those coming at right-back. They also have Levi Colwill, Fofana and Benoit Badiashile in their defensive setup.

In terms of their current injury situation, Spurs are expecting both first-choice centre-backs to return in the next month with Ange Postecoglou revealing the news before their defeat to Everton.

“In the next couple of weeks, Romero and Van de Ven will be back.” Postecoglou claimed.

Even so, it gives the club time to identify a replacement in the window before it shuts and there are some alternative targets under considering as well.

Tottenham also want Serie A title-winning duo

In terms of alternate targets for Spurs, Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori have both been mentioned in the report.

Tomori, who won the Serie A title with AC Milan after leaving Chelsea, could be available on a loan with an obligation to buy this month. However, they face stiff competition from Juventus, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton.

Skriniar has been a long-term target for the club and the 29-year-old is reportedly available to sign after falling out of favour at PSG. While Spurs are chasing a loan, the French club would rather agree a permanent move.

Perhaps a deal that included an option-to-buy rather than an obligation could force a move through but, as it stands, Spurs remain locked in the market for a defensive addition.

