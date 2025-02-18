Tottenham Hotspur supporters have been told that ‘there is a willingness’ from all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane to return to the club at some point in the future.

Kane quit Spurs for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 in his search for silverware, having notched an incredible 280 goals for the club in all competitions – 213 of them coming in the Premier League to leave him 47 behind record scorer Alan Shearer’s 260 mark.

Having already pulled 16 goals clear at the top of the England national team rankings, Kane still has that Premier League record on his agenda as he continues to be linked with a move back to his homeland.

Kane will have turned 32 by the time the 2025/26 season kicks off and rumours persist that he could end up back in England’s top flight sooner rather than later, with some rumours suggesting that a move to bitter north London rivals Arsenal could be on the cards.

He continues to be a force at an elite level of European football with Bayern, having scored 29 goals and added 10 assists in 30 games in all competitions this season.

Indeed, Kane himself admits he is happy in Bavaria as Bayern close in on regaining their Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen. Vincent Kompany’s men currently sit eight points clear at the summit with only 12 games remaining in the season.

However, one thing that Kane has not done is rule out a return to his beloved Tottenham, with the club known to have first refusal if he does decide to quit Bayern.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has added fuel to the fire of a return to N17 for the prolific frontman, telling Give Me Sport: “I think if Kane returns to the Premier League, there is a willingness to go back to Spurs.

“That’s not been ruled out by the player. We have to wait and see if there’s an appetite for Tottenham to do that deal, especially with Dominic Solanke.”

Kane return revolves around finances

On big issue for Tottenham if they are able to agree a return for Kane would be the finances involved.

While the club would almost certainly welcome the move, the cost of bankrolling such a return may not be to Kane’s liking as he enters the twilight years of his career.

Kane currently earns £400,000-a-week, which is double what he was on when he left Spurs and is a figure that would not work in the club’s current wage structure.

The England skipper could take a wage cut to make things work but it’s hard to see him knocking off half of what he earns just to be back in north London again.

The current highest earner at Tottenham is skipper Son Heung-min at £190,000-a-week followed closely by the likes of Cristian Romero and James Maddison.

IN FOCUS – Kane vs Tottenham strikers this season (league)