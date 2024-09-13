Tottenham to tempt AC Milan with profit for seven-goal forward in January raid

Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay in the region of £17million for AC Milan forward Noah Okafor, as Ange Postecoglou is looking for attackers for the January transfer window.

Spurs currently have seven attackers in their first-team squad. The biggest name is Heung-min Son, and he has been joined by a couple of new signings in Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert of late, along with the other players already at Spurs’ disposal.

But after three games this term, and only one win, the north London outfit reportedly want more options.

Indeed, Milan Live suggests Tottenham have ‘started looking for offensive players’ to give to Postecoglou in January.

And one of those is Milan forward Okafor, according to the report.

It’s stated that Spurs are ‘on his trail’ and willing to pay approximately £17million for his services.

It’s believed he is seen as a fringe player at Milan, and they would use the money paid for him – which would be a profit of about £5million – to buy players who are more appreciated by the club.

It is also suggested that contacts could become ‘heated’ between Spurs and Milan in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Two future legends mixed with disastrous flops

Okafor back on Tottenham radar

Okafor first emerged on Tottenham’s radar ahead of the 2023 summer window.

It was suggested at that point that he was highly likely to move on from Red Bull Salzburg.

And that was the truth, but not to Spurs, with Milan his eventual destination.

But while Okafor has notched seven goals for the Serie A giants – in games played throughout last season and the first three of this term – Alvaro Morata has now joined, and is seen as the better option up top.

As such, Spurs’ desire to get Okafor through the door again now makes sense.

Tottenham plotting more changes

The changes in the works at Tottenham are not only for the attacking positions. That said, Harry Gray, the 15-year-old brother of recent Spurs signing Archie, is on their radar, after eight goals up top for Leeds under-18s last term.

Centre-back Jonathan Tah is also on the radar, with Bayer Leverkusen struggling to get him to commit to another year, and his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, midfield star Angel Gomes is in their thoughts – his deal is also up at the end of the campaign.

Those two free transfers would add a lot to the side, and would obviously be good business, too.

How does Okafor compare to Richarlison

If Okafor is to be signed, given he plays anywhere across the front line, he could be competing with Richarlison. The Brazilian managed to avoid an exit this summer, with a lot of reports suggesting he would be pushed out.

And he also plays in a variety of attacking positions, so if Okafor is deemed a better option for one, he could be that for all of them.

So far this season, Richarlison is taking more shots per 90 minutes, with 3.6 to Okafor’s 2.76. Okafor’s expected goals tally is better, though, at 0.6 per game compared to Richarlison’s 0.2.

Okafor has scored one goal this season, and the Spurs man is yet to get off the mark. Richarlison has played fewer minutes, but if he wants to stay at the club, he will have to add value when he is in the side.