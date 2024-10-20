Tottenham tempted to cash in on £60m-rated star Real Madrid are targeting

Real Madrid's search for a right-back could take them to north London

Tottenham would consider selling Real Madrid target Pedro Porro if bids of roughly £60m are tabled, and whether a move is made will hinge on what happens up at Liverpool, according to reports.

Real Madrid intend to sign a right-back and centre-back in 2025. Per The Athletic, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is their primary target to fill the right-back role and the LaLiga giants are hopeful of signing the 26-year-old as a free agent. Alexander-Arnold’s contract is due to expire next summer, though Liverpool are hopeful of ironing out a long-term extension.

In the event Liverpool manage to keep Alexander-Arnold in situ, Real Madrid will simply turn to an alternative. Per the latest from Give Me Sport, Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) is on their radar, as is Tottenham ace Pedro Porro.

And in alarming news for Spurs fans, GMS state Tottenham would surprisingly be open to selling the right-back if Real Madrid serve up a bid in the £60m range.

It’s clarified Spurs will by no means force Porro out. However, given he was signed for £39m, a sale at £60m could be regarded as a ‘smart move’ within the club.

Of course, any such move for Porro would only come if Real Madrid fail to lure Alexander-Arnold to The Bernabeu.

As such, all eyes in north London will be on how Liverpool’s contract negotiations with Alexander-Arnold fare.

Pedro Porro flirts with Real Madrid

A prior report from Caught Offside delivered a similar story when claiming a bid of roughly £55m could be enough to bring Tottenham to the negotiating table.

What’s more, Porro is well aware of Real Madrid’s interest and has done little to dissuade Carlo Ancelotti’s side from acting.

“Of course I’m proud with these links [to Real Madrid], it means I’m doing things well,” said Porro. “If that happens one day, it happens. Now I’m fully focused on my club, Tottenham.”

Real Madrid’s pursuit of a new right-back has intensified on the back of losing Dani Carvajal to an ACL injury.

The club responded by extending the long-serving star’s contract until 2026. But given he’s aged 32, will be coming off the back of a serious knee injury and Real Madrid are targeting a high profile signing in his position, there’s no guarantee Carvajal will be the starter once returning to fitness at the back end of 2024.

