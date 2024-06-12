Tottenham have deemed enough is enough and prematurely terminated the contract of a player who’ll go down as one of the worst signings in Premier League history.

While their Premier League rivals like Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have broken the £100m barrier on new recruits, Spurs’ current record signing is somewhat modest in comparison.

Tottenham splashed out an initial £55.45m to sign French maverick Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon back in 2019. If all of the add-ons included in the agreement were met, the final figure would have reached roughly £64m.

Record signing Ndombele struggled to make any meaningful level of impact during his early years in north London. That was despite the club cycling through numerous managers including serial winners Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

The end result saw Ndombele frequently loaned out over the past few seasons. Indeed, Ndombele spent time at former club Lyon, Italian giant Napoli and Turkish side Galatasaray on loan.

Various options to buy were inserted into those agreements, though not a single suitor saw fit to sign Ndombele outright.

Ndombele is currently in the final three weeks of a loan spell at Galatasaray that officially concludes on June 30.

Ordinarily he would have returned to Tottenham on that date and would then enter the final year of his Spurs contract which runs until the summer of 2025.

However, via their official website Tottenham have confirmed Ndombele’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent. The decision will take effect on June 30 when his spell in Turkey expires.

An official Spurs statement read: “The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell.

“Signed from Olympique Lyonnais in July, 2019, the midfielder scored on his debut against Aston Villa and went on to make 91 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

“During his time here, Tanguy had loan spells back at Lyon, Napoli and with Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray last season.

“We should like to wish Tanguy all the best for the future.”

Ndombele Tottenham’s worst signing in EPL era?

Ndombele’s final reckoning in north London reads 91 appearances, 10 goals and nine assists.

As such, and taking into the account he’s Tottenham’s record buy, Ndombele will go down as one of the biggest flops in the Premier League era and perhaps Spurs’ worst buy since 1992.

A handful of recent Manchester United signings may well be in the conversation when their Old Trafford careers end.

Indeed, wingers Jadon Sancho (£73m) and Antony (£85m) can only be described as mega-money busts for the time being.

That will be of little consolation to Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy, however, who have seen fit to rid their books of Ndombele once and for all.

