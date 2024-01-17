Tottenham terminate disastrous loan deal, with two new moves sanctioned

Tottenham have recalled two loanees for wildly differing reasons, and a report claims both players will now head to the same place.

Spurs conducted much of their business bright and early this month. Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner have both been banked, while the Independent claimed signing a central midfielder will complete the set.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is the No 1 target, though his £50m valuation is an issue.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have already waved goodbye to Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Eric Dier (Bayern Munich), Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle – loan), and Djed Spence (Genoa – loan).

Now, according to various sources, two additional Spurs players who were already out on loan have been recalled ahead of securing new loan agreements.

Firstly, Tottenham officially confirmed via their own website that midfielder Alfie Devine has been recalled from Port Vale.

The 19-year-old was excelling at the League One outfit and had racked up 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

In lieu of his stellar form in League One, Tottenham have decided to recall the player ahead of offering him a step up in class in the Championship.

Per the Evening Standard, Devine will now join Plymouth Argyle and link up with fellow Spurs loanee, Ashley Phillips.

Disastrous defender deal cut short

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano claimed Tottenham fully intend to recall defender Japhet Tanganga from his failed loan stint in Germany with Augsburg.

Tanganga, 24, hasn’t played a single match for Augsburg and taking it a step further, the Standard stated Tanganga HAS been recalled.

Romano and the Standard both confirmed Tottenham will find a new club for Tanganga via the loan route once again.

Like Devine, Tanganga is primed to test his mettle in the Championship, per the Standard. While that may seem like a step down for a player who has made 27 Premier League appearances for Spurs, it will come with a greater guarantee of regular game-time.

The Standard claimed Tanganga is out of contract at Spurs in the summer, though multiple other outlets insist he’s tied down until 2025.

