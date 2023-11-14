Tottenham threaten Arsenal transfer plan by joining race for star they’d sell first-teamer for

Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest contenders to lure Fluminense midfielder Andre to the Premier League, according to reports.

Andre attracted interest from Liverpool in the summer, only to stick around with Fluminense to help them become Copa Libertadores champions. With that task now ticked off, several clubs are queuing up to sign him in 2024.

Liverpool’s own interest is understood to have cooled, but TEAMtalk has confirmed that Andre is on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace Thomas Partey.

He has also been linked with other suitors such as Manchester United and Fulham, so should have plenty of options on the table when it comes to choosing his next step.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham are now contenders to sign Andre after highlighting their midfield as an area that will need reinforcing in the new year.

Although a temporary issue, Spurs will be deprived of Mali star Yves Bissouma and Senegal international Pape Matar Sarr while the Africa Cup of Nations is ongoing.

It has convinced them to draw up plans to add depth to their midfield, where Andre could become a solution.

90min has also named Tottenham as new competition in the race to sign Andre, who already has two caps for Brazil by the age of 22.

talkSPORT has also claimed that Tottenham would be willing to consider the sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if it helped them make room for Andre.

Hojbjerg has been facing an uncertain future anyway in north London after sources suggested he would be open to embarking on a new challenge.

His employers’ interest in Andre spells further bad news for the former Southampton enforcer, who does not seem to be in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the long term.

Postecoglou has only given Hojbjerg two starts in the Premier League so far this season, although he has earned nine other appearances in the top flight as a substitute and completed 90 minutes in their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Fulham.

Hojbjerg has a contract with Tottenham until the end of next season only, by which time he would be approaching his 30th birthday.

Andre tipped to succeed Hojbjerg

Due to the age gap, Andre could become a long-term successor to the former Bayern Munich man at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham might have to push the boat out if they want to win the race for Andre, though, because of the range of competition for his signature that has been developing already.

They would also be keeping their fingers crossed that the Brazilian prospect could successfully adapt to Premier League football, having only ever played for Fluminense so far.

He has made 163 appearances for the reigning South American champions – chiefly as a holding midfielder like Hojbjerg – and has scored four goals in the process.

READ MORE: Postecoglou rocked as Real Madrid open the chequebook to sign Tottenham superstar