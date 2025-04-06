Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to snub an expected approach for top managerial target Andoni Iraola and instead move for a fellow Premier League manager who is ‘more of a [Daniel] Levy character’.

Postecoglou is seemingly drawing ever closer to the axe in north London after a disastrous season domestically and is only clinging onto his job as Spurs face a two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, which begins with the home leg this coming Thursday.

Tottenham suffered their 16th Premier League defeat of the season at Chelsea on Thursday evening to further ramp up talk of the Australian being shown the door, while he failed to help himself after yet another incident involving the Spurs support.

TT can reveal that Bournemouth chief Iraloa is the man most admired behind the scenes at Spurs and would be the first name on their list if and when Postecoglou is booted out.

However, the likes of Thomas Frank, Edin Terzic and Marco Silva also continue to be linked with the role, and it’s the latter who is being tipped up as someone who would work well under Tottenham chairman Levy going forward.

There have been some suggestions that internal talks regarding appointing Silva have already been held and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes Silva’s track record fits the profile of what Spurs may be looking for.

Speaking on the Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast, the pundit said: “Silva is probably more in the running than Iraola. I think he’s more of a Levy character, he’s got the London experience – performing well with Fulham.

“He’s been with Everton, Watford – he’s got the runs on the board. I think he would operate at Spurs quite well. He’s done well on a tight budget with Fulham, and that’s what Levy will be looking for.

“We’ve seen the numbers at Tottenham, they’re not spending much on wages or fees – it’s very low.”

Solid Silva viewed as safer Spurs bet

Silva’s ability to deliver consistent results without heavy spending certainly ticks a big box for Levy and Tottenham, while it’s previously been reported that the Portuguese coach is open to quitting Craven Cottage if the right opportunity presents itself.

The 47-year-old’s coaching journey has spanned multiple leagues, from guiding Estoril to Portugal’s top division and winning a cup with Sporting CP, to achieving league success at Olympiacos.

He also gained valuable experience in English football with Hull City, Watford, and Everton, before transforming Fulham into a competitive side in England’s top flight.

He currently remains under contract at Fulham until 2026 and it’s expected that a concrete approach will be made, if Tottenham, as expected, do move on from Postecoglou.

One former Tottenham player is also a fan of a move for Silva as the club’s next coach, with Jamie O’Hara calling for his old club to make that move after a defeat to Nottingham Forest back in December.

Speaking to talkSPORT at the time, the outspoken O’Hara said: “I’m starting to come around to the fact that we should nick Fulham’s manager Marco Silva. He’s good. They are organised, have a structure. They haven’t got world beaters, but they have good players.”

One thing that would be a concern to Tottenham fans, however, is Silva’s struggles when he did step up to a bigger challenge at Everton.

Silva was sacked in December 2019 with the Toffees sitting 18th in the table, while he won just 40 percent of his games in charge at Goodison Park.

