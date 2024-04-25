Tottenham tipped to collect £100m from six sales including Leeds Utd target and star who’s rebuilt his reputation

Spurs could generate £100m from sales of six fringe stars

Tottenham could generate as much as £100m from the sales of six first-team stars to help Ange Postecoglou fund the building of a title-winning side, according to a report.

Spurs have taken strides forward under Postecoglou this season and retain hope of pipping Aston Villa to fourth spot. Fifth position may yet be good enough to qualify for next year’s expanded Champions League, though the poor performance of English sides in Europe this term means the extra two spots are likely heading to Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Nevertheless, Tottenham are in the early stages of their journey under their vibrant and popular manager and it’s unquestionable they’re on an upwards trajectory at present.

In quotes carried by Football London, Postecoglou recently laid out his intentions to make Spurs a title-challenger next season.

When asked if Tottenham can put themselves in the conversation, Postecoglou said: “I hope so or why am I doing what I’m doing? That’s why I came to the club.

“As somebody said to me last week, ‘Just do your job Ange’, and my job is to come here and try to bring success and if you don’t think you’re going to be in the title race in 12 months’ time then I don’t know why I’m here.”

A big summer is on the horizon in north London, with Football London stating additions are wanted in several departments of the Aussie’s squad.

Another new centre-back is on the club’s radar, as is an all-action central midfielder, a wide forward who is an upgrade on loanee Timo Werner, as well as a striker.

DON’T MISS: ‘World class’ Tottenham signing edges closer with Man Utd poised to end chase

Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange will be given money to spend. However, to ensure they can tick all the boxes player sales will also be required to boost the budget.

Per Football London, six fringe stars could be sold and together, £100m could be generated if all are ousted.

Six outbound Spurs stars named

The six stars named as being on the chopping block are Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.

The report also listed Japhet Tanganga, Djed Spence and Tanguy Ndombele as star Spurs could entertain permanent offers for. However, that trio aren’t expected to be in high demand and will be harder to shift for suitable sums.

Of the original six mentioned, Rodon is the player whose summer sale could be the easiest to agree.

The Welsh centre-back is thriving while loaned to promotion-chasing Leeds United. Rodon has formed a rock solid partnership with Ethan Ampadu since the turn of the year.

Leeds do not have an option to buy in Rodon’s loan agreement. Nonetheless, it’s anticipated the Whites will make a permanent bid for Rodon even if they fail to win promotion. If they do return to the top flight, their spending power will obviously increase.

Leeds currently sit second in the table, though third-placed Ipswich Town have a game in hand. Leeds will be the favourites to progress through the play-offs if they’re forced to settle for third place.

Prior reports have listed a figure of roughly £15m that could be enough to seal a permanent switch to Elland Road.

Reguilon revival

Elsewhere, Reguilon is described as having revived his stuttering career this term through loan spells at Manchester United and Brentford.

Reguilon has rarely put a foot wrong at both clubs and the Bees do hold interest in turning the loan spell permanent.

However, a major stumbling block on that front is the player’s high salary compared with what Brentford players currently earn. The strong suggestion is Reguilon would be required to take a sizeable pay-cut to make the move work.

Emerson has fallen behind Pedro Porro in the pecking order, while Hojbjerg continues to be a target for Atletico Madrid.

Gil will refuse straight loan opportunities – just as he did when Brighton made an enquiry in January. The Spanish winger either wishes to play more regularly at Spurs or be sold outright.

Lo Celso has barely featured this season with James Maddison assuming the mantle of creator-in-chief.

The Argentine has admirers in LaLiga, with Football London concluding his future could lay at Real Betis.

READ MORE: Five Tottenham issues Ange Postecoglou must FIX to make them genuine contenders next season