Tottenham to sign ‘A-list striker’ this summer as Postecoglou finally gets his hands on Kane successor

Tottenham are finally expected to sign a world-class striker this summer to replace the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane, according to a fresh report that emerged on Monday.

The England skipper walked away from the club in the summer after scoring 32 goals across all competitions in his last campaign, with Spurs receiving £86.4million from Bayern Munich in the process.

However, the north London club decided against landing his successor in the remaining few weeks of the summer window and did not act to land a direct replacement in January either.

Timo Werner was brought in on loan from RB Leipzig but is still considered more of a wide attacker than a central one.

Thankfully for Tottenham, Richarlison has finally started to show the form that prompted the club to fork out £60m for his services in 2022.

The Brazilian has notched 11 goals in 23 appearances this season after a slow start to the campaign in which he started on the left wing.

But Football Insider reports that Daniel Levy is stepping up the club’s plans to land a marquee new forward at the end of the current campaign.

Richarlison and skipper Son Heung-min, who is now back from the Asia Cup, have scored 23 goals between them this season. But Ange Postecoglou still feels his side are missing a number of opportunities to win games more comfortably that they are dominating.

At this stage, it’s unlikely that Werner’s loan will be turned into a permanent £15m switch, with the German yet to score in his five outings for the club.

Tottenham tipped to finally go big on Kane replacement

To that end, Football Insider adds that Spurs are keen to land an ‘A-list’ out-and-out striker with the potential to replace Kane long-term.

Ivan Toney, who has recently returned to action with Brentford after his well-publicised ban, is expected to be available for transfer later this year with his contract up in 2025.

And while Tottenham are expected to be in the mix for the England forward, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all more likely to pay the £80-100m asking price.

Toney is not the only target though, with Lille’s Jonathan David, Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord and Genk’s Gift Orban also linked with a switch to north London.

There is no mention of what sort of budget has been set aside to try and replace one of the top three strikers in world football in Kane, although the club did not spend much in January and could spend fairly big if they need to.

Toney would certainly be a dream fit for Postecoglou, given that he has the pace to run in behind but can also come short to link up play. But at upwards of £80m for a player who will have turned 28 by the time the summer window opens, a swoop for the Bees star has to be doubtful.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou’s men will be back in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the Premier League looking to cement their place in the top four with another three points.