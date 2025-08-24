Tottenham interest in the West Ham star has been confirmed

A Tottenham insider has tipped the club to land a second West Ham star in this window, as the Hammers have confirmed that Spurs are going after one of their stars.

Tottenham are making a late scramble to add new talent to their squad. They have already signed six players in this window, but there’s a clear desire to add in one more position: attacking midfield.

They have lost James Maddison and Dejal Kulusevski to injury, and in trying to replace the pair, missed out first on Morgan Gibbs-White, and then Eberechi Eze.

There have been links with Bilal El Khannouss of late, but Spurs insider John Wenham has suggested West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta instead.

“My left-field suggestion at this point, keeping in mind that Tottenham have already done a deal with West Ham this summer, is we now go and get Paqueta,” Wenham told Tottenham News.

“The fact that we’ve gone in and got a player from West Ham already tells me a deal could be done, whether they would sell twice in one summer, I don’t know, but I would now go and get Paqueta, and I think it’s an outstanding player.

“I think he’s probably available for £40-45m. I think there’s better value in that deal than spending £80m, plus what they’re now talking about on Savinho.”

Tottenham have already raided West Ham once this summer, for Mohammed Kudus, who’s started his career in north London in red-hot fashion, and Hammers News has suggested there could well be another snare coming.

Indeed, they report the West Ham board have ‘confirmed’ that Tottenham and Aston Villa are two of four clubs who want to sign Paqueta.

Paqueta wants out

That Paqueta is ready to leave West Ham has been revealed of late, by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

He posted on X that the midfielder is ‘considering to explore options to leave West Ham this summer’.

It is said that after a difficult eight months, Paqueta considers a ‘fresh challenge’ a possibility.

While no final decision has been made, Romano reports that the Brazilian is ‘reviewing his options’ which could help Spurs, Villa, or whoever else is interested towards a deal.

Tottenham round-up: Savinho confidence revealed

TEAMtalk is aware that Spurs are confident if renewed talks with Manchester City are positive, a resolution can be found in their attempts to sign Savinho soon.

If that does not happen – though Tottenham are open to breaking their transfer record – they remain in talks with Nico Paz.

Though Romano has revealed that Como have no plans to part with the midfielder.

Meanwhile, chairman Daniel Levy is the man who’s said to have relaunched interest in Leicester midfielder El Khannouss, who has already agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace.

