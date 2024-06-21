Tottenham are finally being tipped to sign Harry Kane’s replacement in a deal that could cost them just £25million and provide an upgrade on Richarlison in the process.

Spurs failed to replace Kane last summer when the club’s all-time leading goalscorer left for Bayern Munich, opting to start the campaign with Richarlison through the middle before Ange Postecoglou turned to skipper Son Heung-min to fill that role.

And while the pair ended up scoring 29 goals between them, so many chances were missed to leave Postecoglou to push to get a top-class No.9 on board.

There have been reports that personal terms have already been agreed with Ivan Toney, although Brentford are likely to play hardball over selling to a Premier League rival.

But with Tottenham also hoping to strike a £60m deal with Crystal Palace too for Eberechi Eze, moving for a cheaper striker option makes sense – if indeed that can be done.

Well, according to the latest reports, the north London club have stepped up their interest in signing Lille hotshot Jonathan David.

The Canada international has been a long-time target for Spurs, having also been spoken of as a Kane replacement back when the England skipper was flirting with a move to Manchester City.

However, it will not be an easy process to snap up the much sought-after frontman, with Manchester United already said to have made contact with representatives of the player as they look for competition for Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

West ham and Aston Villa are known to have an interest in the 24-year-old, who could be available for as little as £25m given that his contract runs out in the summer of 2025.

David a clear Richarlison upgrade – on paper

In terms of stats, David certainly blows Richarlison out of the water, having scored 26 times and added nine assists in 47 games in all competitions last season – albeit in a weaker league.

That adds up to a goal involvement every 1.3 games for David in comparison to Richarlison, whose 12 goals and four assists equates to a goal involvement every 1.9 games.

Postecoglou wants a more clinical finisher on board to take advantage of the countless chances his side creates, have watched them fail to win games last season due to that very fact.

And at just £25m, David could be an absolute bargain – even if it’s a big risk on a frontman who has never played at Premier League level before.