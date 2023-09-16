Tottenham tipped to reignite €30m transfer their scouts are ‘convinced’ will be a masterstroke

Why Tottenham were ‘scared off’ signing a a striker who’s scoring for fun has been revealed, though one report has talked up a revived move in the near future.

It was the end of an era in the centre-forward position for Spurs this summer when Bayern Munich swooped for Harry Kane. The 30-year-old had led the line impeccably for the last nine years in north London. Kane departed his boyhood club as their all-time leading scorer with an incredible 280 goals to his name.

Once it became apparent Kane was bound for Bavaria, all manner of replacement signings were floated in the media.

One name in particular appeared a more concrete target than others – Gent’s Gift Orban.

Numerous outlets including the Times claimed the Nigerian ace, 21, would be the player Tottenham turned to in the event they signed an out-and-out striker.

However, Tottenham ultimately settled on signing a wide forward in the form of Brennan Johnson. As such, the centre-forward role is now expected to be filled by either Richarlison or Son Heung-min for this season at least.

That’s ensured Orban remained in Belgium with Gent where he’s remarkably scored 26 goals in 31 matches since joining from Norwegian side Stabaek in January.

Now, a fresh update from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws has revealed why Spurs were ‘scared off’ the idea of signing Orban.

Via Sport Witness, it’s revealed club chiefs were ‘convinced’ the potent frontman would prove an excellent capture. However, Gent’s lofty €30m (approx. £25.9m) valuation made Tottenham pause for thought.

Orban’s goals record is mightily impressive, though it cannot be argued his feats have come in a far weaker league. As such, the inference is there may have been a concern over whether his goalscoring prowess would translate to the far tougher Premier League.

Nonetheless, the club’s recruitment team are understood to be enthralled with Orban and Sport Witness suggest the move could be revisited in a future window.

Failing that, the report concluded Orban won’t lack for alternative clubs he could join. Indeed, aside from Spurs it’s noted Lille, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Benfica all registered interest in the Gent ace over the summer.

