A Tottenham insider has suggested the club could “resurrect” what he has referred to as a the “perfect move” for the player whose game time will be affected without the transfer.

Spurs look like they could have a busy finish to the summer window. They secured the signing of Xavi Simons recently, but there is still speculation over moves for Lucas Paqueta – though he seems likely to stay at West Ham – Antoine Semenyo and Ademola Lookman.

That is in terms of inbound transfers, but some exits could yet occur.

Tottenham thought Yves Bissouma was leaving, having agreed to join Galatasaray on loan, with an obligation for the Turkish club to sign him next summer, but that move fell through in the final moments.

Spurs insider John Wenham has suggested to Tottenham News that the move could yet be revived.

He said: “I thought Galatasaray was the perfect move for him.

“He’d be at a big club playing Champions League. There’s money there. Maybe it’ll be resurrected, and maybe it’s more of a trying to lock the price move.

“So I still think that’d be a good move for him. But if not, he does need to secure a move somewhere because I just don’t see him getting any football.”

DON’T MISS: ⚪️ Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Bissouma not required

Thomas Frank made it clear that he can live without Bissouma, dropping him for the UEFA Super Cup as a result of persistent lateness.

Tottenham have played three games since then, and Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr started the last two of those together, suggesting them have formed the preferred midfield trio.

In the Premier League opener against Burnley, Frank opted for Archi Gray and Lucas Bergvall as well as Sarr.

He clearly has enough options not to need Bissouma, so a move away might well be best for the midfielder.

Tottenham round-up: Lookman approached

⚪️ Tottenham launch new approach for lethal attacker with 77 G/A in three seasons – Sources

⚪️ Tottenham target spectacular double raid on Leipzig as electric forward tipped to follow Simons deal

⚪️ Tottenham explode into race to sign Liverpool star in shock late-window strike

⚪️ Concern Savinho to Tottenham could collapse as Serie A alternative named – sources

Where will Tottenham finish this season?