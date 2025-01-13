Tottenham tipped to sign dazzling attacking left-back in move designed to help Son Heung-min

Tottenham are reportedly ready to act on their significant interest in a top Serie A left-back who is being tipped to help revive skipper Son Heung-min after the South Korean’s inconsistent form this season.

The South Korean has not looked anything like as sharp as he has in recent sessions, only showing the odd flash of quality that has already made him a club legend.

That has not stopped Tottenham taking out the option to extend Son’s contract by a further season, given that he could have become a free agent in the summer.

Son was in brilliant form at the start of last season when Spurs went on a 10-match unbeaten run to start the season, although some of his success was down to the attacking intent shown by Destiny Udogie in Postecoglou’s ultra-attacking formation.

That has not been the case this season, with Udogie not hitting anything like the same heights he did last term and also currently sidelined with a hamstring problem – having also suffered injury issues towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign too.

And, with veteran defender Ben Davies out of contract in the summer and also being linked with a January switch to Leeds United, it’s no surprise that Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their interest in Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the north London outfit are one of several clubs showing an interest in the Denmark international, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool also keen on the young talent – to name but a few.

Lecce currently value Dorgu at around €50million (£42m) so he will not come cheap. However, the 20-year-old is an absolute menace with his attacking play from deep and would be a tremendous addition to the Tottenham squad and strong competition for Udogie’s place in the side.

Dorgu to take some of the heat off Son

The Lecce’s star threat from left-back would be a welcome addition for Spurs and Son, whose own threat from the left side of the attack would be increased if Dorgu is raiding from that position too and giving opposition defences double the problem to deal with.

The defender has already scored three goals this season and, although he only has one assist to his name, he constantly finds himself in attacking positions and has even played on the right-wing this term.

Dorgu currently averages a goal involvement every 5.25 games, or every 455 minutes, which is impressive going for a full-back who could himself swapping Italy for England this month.

In terms of Son’s stats this season, the Spurs skipper has scored seven times and has seven assists in 25 games in all competitions which, on the face of it, is pretty decent. However, he appears to lost that burst of pace that was once so key to getting past opposition defences and either scoring or creating for teammates.

That is perhaps not a huge surprise for a player who will turn 33 this year, although there is also an element of Son feeling that he has been tasked with taking on the mantle of all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane after his exit on 2023.

The pressure that Son almost certainly puts on himself, along with the burden of captaincy, may have played a part in his struggles to replicate his best form so far this season. However, adding better players around him can only improve things going forward for Son himself and the club.

Latest Tottenham news: Real hunting Archie Gray / Spurs eye Inter midfielder

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make a big bid for one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best young stars, with club chairman Daniel Levy facing the prospect of losing three Spurs players to Los Blancos in 2025.

Tottenham are not having a great season, but there have been some positive signs, with the rise of youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall a particular highlight.

However, Fichajes reports that Madrid are keen on a shock deal for Gray and are planning to make a big bid for the England Under-21 international.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to bid €32million (£27m / $32.8m) to try and secure the services of an Inter Milan and Italy midfielder in the closing weeks of the January transfer window.

Getting another midfielder on board for Postecoglou is another distinct possibility and the latest reports from Italy suggest that Tottenham have ramped up their pursuit of Inter star Davide Frattesi.

IN FOCUS – Dorgu’s attacking threat