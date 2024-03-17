Tottenham tipped to sign special defensive talent who can rival both Udogie and Porro in clever summer deal

Tottenham are reportedly plotting a summer move for versatile Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu when the transfer window reopens in June.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to be busy in the summer as he looks to further shape his squad into one that can challenge regularly for trophies after a mostly impressive first campaign in charge.

Spurs suffered a setback in their chase for a top-four finish after a dismal display saw them thumped 3-0 at Fulham on Saturday and Postecoglou is well aware that his side are far from the finished article.

Indeed, he told reporters after the Craven Cottage debacle: “It’s part of our growth. Feel that pain and learn from it.

“It does go down as a bad day at the office but we don’t accept it. First half was even enough. It wasn’t our normal levels. We didn’t have the same intensity in our play. It’s a big part of who we are.”

Defensively, Tottenham have conceded more goals than any other top-six team, letting in 42 in 28 games, although they’ve not been helped by two separate hamstring issues to the outstanding Micky van de Ven.

That has led to Postecoglou keeping his options when it comes to adding defensive reinforcements and a HITC report on Sunday has revealed their interest in Kadioglu.

They state that Spurs have joined Wolves in the hunt for the 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, as Postecoglou wants better quality back-up for current starters Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro and also a player who can keep both on their toes and their performance levels high.

The Australian is said to be largely unimpressed with what Emerson Royal offers, while Ben Davies’ best position is on the left of a back three and not as an inverted left-back.

Kadioglu can put pressure on Udogie, Porro

That is where Kadioglu fits in, with the Turkey international able to play in both full-back positions – similar to another Tottenham target in Kyle Walker-Peters.

The report adds that Kadioglu has thrived in both full-back areas in Istanbul this season, piquing Tottenham’s interest in the process.

Kadioglu actually started his career as an attacking midfielder so is very comfortable in possession and technically sound.

To that end, he fits right into what Postecoglou wants from his inverted full-backs, who move into central midfield to outnumber the opposition.

Having Kadioglu to cover both Udogie and Porro would also be of huge benefit to Postecoglou, meaning another option could be added to the bench.

While there is no mention of how much the Fenerbahce star could cost, he is currently valued at €20million on Transfermarkt.

Tottenham are back in action on March 30 when they will be looking to get back to winning ways in a home clash with Luton Town.