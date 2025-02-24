Tottenham are reportedly interested in wrapping up a bargain deal for a Juventus centre-back this summer, despite ongoing reports regarding the future of vice-captain Cristian Romero in north London.

Spurs have been short on central defensive options since starting duo Romero and Micky van de Ven were both sidelined in early December, with Radu Draguson and Archie Gray stepping up due to the absence of Ben Davies during that time as well.

Dragusin is now expected to be out until the end of 2025 after suffering an ACL injury, a move that forced Tottenham into the winter window market as they snapped up Kevin Danso on loan from French club Lens with an obligation to buy.

The Austria international has made a solid start to life in north London and there is every chance he will remain, but that will not stop the club looking to reinforce that area given that defensive issues have cropped up for the last two seasons now.

And, according to reports from Italy, Spurs are ready to raid Juve for a player who has featured 35 in all competitions this season – including eight starts in the Champions League.

Federico Gatti is the player in question, with TV Play claiming that Tottenham could snap the player up for as little as £16.5m (€20m / $21m) this summer.

The 26-year-old remains under contract until the summer of 2028, but the report states that the Turin outfit may let Gatti go as they prioritise news signings this summer, including the likes of Feyenoord’s David Hancko – a player Spurs have also been linked with.

TV Play adds that the recent Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven has heightened tensions at Juventus, potentially triggering a significant squad overhaul this summer.

However, Tottenham are not the only club showing an interest in Italy international Gatti, with London rivals West Ham also looking to secure his signature.

Nottingham Forest also failed with a January swoop for Gatti and could be in the mix again this summer, although it’s reported that the player himself would prefer to remain in Turin.

Money talks, however, and it appears that if Juventus receive the right offer they are willing to let the player leave to fund the addition of summer targets.

Romero contract extension talks hot up

As Tottenham continue to be linked with the likes of Gatti to bolster their backline, TBR Football remains convinced that Romero is in line to become the club’s highest-earning player.

They state that the club’s management team have been actively working on extending the contract of the Argentina World Cup winner, with the two sides getting closer to finalizing an agreement.

It’s reported that the Spurs hierarchy sees the 26-year-old as their most valuable asset, despite his struggles with his form earlier in the season and the fact that he has been on the sidelines since early December with a thigh injury.

Indeed, Romero has featured just 14 times in all competitions for Postecoglou’s men this season, and there is a feeling among some Tottenham supporters that they would be willing to let the player move on – if long-term suitors Real Madrid make a concrete approach.

