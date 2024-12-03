Tottenham tipped to strike deal for dominant midfield force being primed for surprise Serie A exit

Tottenham are being tipped to swoop for a versatile Juventus midfielder who could be allowed to leave in the January transfer window as interest ramps up in his services.

Italy international Nicolo Fagioli is reported to be looking for more game time and is open to quitting the Turin giants next summer, with the likes of Marseille and Crystal Palace also showing an interest.

Fagioli has made 15 appearances for Juve in all competitions this season but only six of those have been in the starting XI and the 23-year-old wants more game time in order to enhance his chances at international level – which could happen at Tottenham under Ange Posetcoglou.

And, despite being happy to leave the Bianconeri in the summer, TuttoJuve’s Mirko di Natale has reported that Juventus will keep an eye on the midfielder’s situation till the end of the January transfer window. Indeed, di Natale states that if any appropriate offer arrives, Fagioli will be sold as he is not considered to be an unsellable entity.

Spurs’ interest stems from some inconsistent play again in their engine room this season as Postecoglou often chops and changes that area of his team.

Rodrigo Bentancur has started a domestic ban but will be available again for the Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest, while Yves Bissouma continues to be an enigma and not the same player who was so outstanding at Brighton. The only real constants have been the impressive form of Pape Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski in a newer role for the Swede this term.

The report adds that Palace and Marseille are expected to challenge Tottenham for Fagioli but that the north London club’s good relationship with Juventus could give them the upper hand.

Bentancur and Kulusevski were both signed from the Italian giants in the past, with former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici playing a role in their captures and still having influence when it comes to Serie A transfers.

READ MORE ➡️ 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

Versatile Fagioli a good fit for Postecoglou

Fagioli would be a good fit for Tottenham if he does arrive in north London either in January or next summer, having also been linked with both Manchester clubs.

Having been likened to Luka Modric in terms of his style of play, the Italian is versatile enough to play all three main central midfield positions and is as equally comfortable playing as a No.6 as he is in his more natural No.10 role.

As per Football Talent Scout, Fagioli is described as a playmaker with natural flair who has good vision and the ability to thread accurate passes in behind defences.

He also has superb coordination, agility and balance and is capable of dominating games from the middle of the park, something Tottenham sometimes struggle with when they are on the back foot.

In 62 total games for Juventus, Fagioli has scored three goals and eight assists, but at just 23 years of age there is a feeling that he has yet to reach his full potential – something that Postecoglou will relish the challenge of harnessing.

Latest Tottenham news: City target Romero swoop / Toney back on Spurs’ radar

Manchester City have reportedly joined the clubs keeping tabs on Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, who will look at Champions League football as a deciding factor on a contract renewal or his next club.

Spurs have been a more defensively sound side than City this season. The north London outfit, though seventh, have conceded 14 goals in 13 Premier League games.

And, according to TBRFootball, City have joined the clubs keeping tabs on Argentina World Cup winner Romero.

Meanwhile, former Premier League striker Ivan Toney is reportedly considering a return to England after only six months in Saudi Arabia, and Chelsea and Tottenham have shown interest in him.

IN FOCUS – What position should Tottenham prioritise for the January transfer window?