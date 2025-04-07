Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to test the waters with a Premier League rival over a potential summer swoop for a striker who is now being valued in the £50million range by his current club.

The north London outfit are expected to be in the market for a new No.9, given Dominic Solanke’s inability to find the net on a consistent basis since his switch from Bournemouth last summer, while Spurs are also expected to try and cash in on injury-plagued Brazilian frontman Richarlison.

Numerous options have been touted for a switch to Tottenham but now a fresh report claims that Daniel Levy and co. are primed to try their luck with Fulham in an effort to get Rodrigo Muniz on board.

Less than 12 months after Ryan Sessesgnon swapped the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Craven Cottage, Spurs are now being tipped to engineer a transfer in the opposite direction in the shape of the 23-year-old Brazilian attacker.

GIVEMESPORT sources claim that a host of Premier League clubs have been contemplating whether to make a move during the summer transfer window for a player who will be entering the final 12 months of his contract soon.

Muniz joined Fulham in 2021 but has only really made his mark with the club over the past two seasons, scoring a total of 21 goals over that span while also impressing with his all-round displays.

Marco Silva links to Tottenham also have to be factored into any discussions when it comes to a potential move for Muniz, given how the Cottagers boss continues to be tipped as a replacement for the under-pressure Ange Postecoglou.

The report adds that Fulham are starting to view Muniz as a £50m talent due to his age, profile and potential, while he certainly showcased what he handful he is in Fulham’s outstanding win over runaway Premier League Liverpool on Sunday – a game in which he tormented Reds centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Premier League Signings of the Season: Liverpool, Real Madrid target surges second

Fulham ready to fend off Muniz suitors

However, GIVEMESPORT adds that Fulham are set to issue a hands-off warning to any suitors for their striker, especially with Chelsea and West Ham also said to be showing an interest as well.

Indeed, the report adds that it’s increasingly likely that Muniz will be rewarded with the opportunity to sign an improved contract ahead of next season, as Fulham look to persuade him to commit his long-term future.

He currently pockets a lowly £7,500-per-week at Craven Cottage, meaning he is among the lowest-earners on the books at Fulham and it’s been acknowledged behind the scenes that he deserves a pay rise following a prolific run of form.

Indeed, it’s stated that Fulham are seriously considering putting their push to bring in a new centre forward on the back-burner thanks to the performances of Muniz and fellow striker Raul Jimenez.

Muniz will be looking to keep up his fine goalscoring form – having netted in each of his last three Premier League outings – when Silva’s men head to Bournemouth in their next outing.

As for Tottenham, they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night in a fixture that could ultimately decide Postecoglou’s fate.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Tottenham join eye-opening race to sign £35m midfield orchestrator turning heads in Italy

🔵 Tottenham pushing to sign ‘extremely dangerous’ Brazilian sensation in latest wonderkid coup

🔵 Tottenham make call on Mathys Tel transfer with board conscious of ‘difficult period’

POLL – Who has been Spurs’ best signing from a different Premier League team in the past 10 years?