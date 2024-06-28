Tottenham to accelerate record-breaking transfer with talks ON for Daniel Levy masterstroke

Tottenham are confident they’ll fend off several Premier League rivals to win the race for an England international who’ll become Spurs’ most expensive ever signing, according to reports.

England may be labouring at Euro 2024, though plenty of their brightest stars are in high demand this summer.

Marc Guehi is being monitored by Manchester United who are seeking one and more probably two new additions at centre-half.

Elsewhere, fellow Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze, has sparked a frantic transfer scramble.

The livewire attacker can be signed via a release clause understood to be worth £60m.

Eze bagged 15 goal contributions in 27 Premier League matches for Palace last term and counts Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd among his admirers.

But according to the Times, it’s Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham who front the queue and the north London club are prepared to ramp up their pursuit.

Big Tottenham push coming

Spurs have no qualms over the £60m fee it may take to spring Eze’s transfer. A signing at that amount would make the five-cap England international Tottenham’s most expensive ever buy.

Richarlison also cost £60m when bought from Everton two years ago, though his deal comprised £50m plus £10m in add-ons. Given Eze’s move would be £60m without add-ons, he’s take top spot on the list.

Tottenham were labelled ‘confident’ of winning the race for the Eagles talisman and will accelerate their attempts once England’s campaign at Euro 2024 concludes.

England face Slovakia in the Round of 16 stage on Sunday and despite their woeful form, will be heavy favourites to advance.

The winners of Italy vs Switzerland would await in the quarter-finals and if Gareth Southgate’s side don’t quickly improve, their dreams could be crushed at the hands of the Italians on July 6.

Daniel Levy influence working wonders for Eze transfer

TEAMtalk has learned that one of the reasons Spurs are so confident they’ll be the ones to snap Eze up is due to chairman Daniel Levy.

The Spurs supremo holds excellent relations with the CAA Stellar agency who represent Eze.

Furthermore, sources state talks between Spurs and Eze’s camp have already commenced and further rounds of discussions have taken place over the past few weeks.

Eze operated primarily in an attacking midfield role last year which would put him in direct competition with James Maddison.

Postecoglou will no doubt already know how he intends to embed both players in his starting line-up, with the left wing a position Eze featured in at times last season.

Aside from Eze, the Times added Tottenham also intend to sign a ‘versatile defender and a forward.’

