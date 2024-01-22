Tottenham to accept attacker’s exit after stunning backtrack on demands; star ‘wants to leave’ this month

Tottenham are willing to cut Bryan Gil loose this month and Lazio have emerged as transfer frontrunners

Tottenham are willing to accept an offer from a Serie A giant for winger Bryan Gil that would include highly unfavourable terms, according to a report.

Spurs have been one of the busiest clubs in European football this month and one of very few sides in the Premier League to get their business done bright and early.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou has already strengthened in defence with Radu Dragusin and in attack with Timo Werner. A central midfielder is also wanted, though signing No 1 target Conor Gallagher from Chelsea must wait until the summer.

Elsewhere, Spurs remain in a race against the clock to wrap up an agreement for 18-year-old winger, Antonio Nusa.

Talks with Club Brugge are in full swing, though interest in the Norway international is widespread. Club Brugge are demanding a fee of roughly £25m and also want Nusa back on loan to see out the season.

On the exits front, Tottenham have already waved goodbye to Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Eric Dier (Bayern Munich), and Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split).

Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon all returned from their respective loan spells and the trio have since departed via the loan route once again.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target for Juventus who hope to sign the Danish midfielder on loan with an option to buy.

Spurs plan to hold firm and will only sanction an exit on a permanent basis – be that an outright sale or loan with an obligation to buy.

In any case, today’s update regards another first-teamer who could depart – winger Bryan Gil.

Tottenham ‘willing’ to accept another Gil loan

The 22-year-old attracted interest from Feyenoord and Fiorentina earlier this window. There’s also been talk of returning to former club Sevilla where he spent six months on loan last season.

Reports in Spain suggested that as in Hojbjerg’s case, Spurs only want to cut Gil loose on a permanent basis or not at all. To that end, a €7m-€8m price range has been touted.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (as cited by TuttoMercatoWeb), Tottenham are now ready to let Gil leave on loan.

They state Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio intend to make a a second attempt to sign Gil. Sarri’s side reportedly explored signing Gil last summer, though a move obviously did not come to pass.

The outcome will reportedly be different this time around, with the report stating ‘Tottenham are willing to loan him out again and could grant the right to buy’ (include an option to buy).

That would represent a remarkable climb down given a loan with an option to buy may well see Gil end up back in north London next summer.

Nonetheless, with less than 10 days remaining before the February 1 deadline, the Italian press are adamant Spurs will sanction an exit on less-than-favourable terms.

Gil exit does make sense

Gil has barely featured for Spurs this season, racking up just 217 minutes of action across all competitions.

Werner has also arrived to add depth to the forwards, while Son Heung-min won’t be at the Asian Cup forever.

Per the Evening Standard, Manor Solomon could also be back in the mix at the end of the month following a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury.

As such, letting Gil go could make sense for Spurs, even if the method of exit isn’t what they originally had in mind.

Regarding the player’s stance on leaving, Corriere dello Sport conclude Gil ‘wants to leave in January’.

