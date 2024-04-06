Tottenham to accept crazy low fee for big-money signing Postecoglou is finished with

Ange Postecoglou will not reintegrate big-money flop Tanguy Ndombele into his Tottenham plans next season, and a report has revealed the shocking price Spurs will accept for his sale.

Ndombele became Tottenham’s record signing when arriving from Lyon in a deal worth an initial £55.45m back in 2019. Factoring in a further £8.97m in potential add-ons, the total value of the deal is higher than the £60m package Spurs agreed with Everton when signing Richarlison three years later.

A series of Tottenham managers could not get the best out of Ndombele who has not played for the club since the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 28-year-old was loaned back to Lyon in 2022 before going on to join Napoli on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Both Lyon and Napoli had options to buy in their agreements with Spurs, though neither elected to take them up.

As such, a third loan exit – this time to Galatasaray – was agreed in the early stages of the current campaign.

Like the prior loan deals, an option to buy was again agreed upon. Galatasaray officially confirmed they can sign Ndombele at season’s end for just €15m/£12.9m, with the fee due to be paid in five annual instalments beginning in 2025.

Ndombele has made 18 Super Lig appearances this term, though the vast bulk of those have been late cameos off the bench.

Amid patchy form and fitness issues, numerous outlets in Turkey (as cited by Sport Witness) all state Galatasaray have already decided they won’t take up the option.

That’s left Spurs facing up to the prospect of attempting to find a new buyer for Ndombele. The idea of reintegrating him back into the mix at north London is one that has already been dismissed by manager Postecoglou, per the Turkish reports.

Tottenham serve up Ndombele for tiny fee

Ndombele’s Spurs deal expires at the end of next season and as such, the pressure is on Tottenham to agree a sale and recoup a fee while they still can.

According to the Turkish sources, Tottenham’s desperation has reached new levels and it’s remarkably claimed they’ve offered Galatasaray the chance to sign Ndombele for the tiny sum of just €5m/£4.3m.

However, even that miniscule fee isn’t tempting Galatasaray into taking Ndombele off Tottenham’s hands. It’s claimed the Turkish giant are ‘cold to this proposal.’

Tottenham will hope another club will take a chance on the maverick Frenchman this summer. Failure to agree a sale will likely result in Ndombele leaving as a free agent 12 months later.

