Tottenham will trigger a one-year option to tie their best player’s future to the club until 2026, though one report has suggested a crippling sale could now be on the agenda for 2025.

Tottenham are on the cusp of completing their first major signing of the summer following news of an agreement in principle to sign Leeds United ace, Archie Gray.

Spurs will pay £40m to sign the versatile 18-year-old. Centre-back Joe Rodon will move the other way on a permanent basis following a hugely successful loan spell last season. Rodon’s £10m transfer will be treated as a totally separate deal.

The Gray coup is a huge one for Spurs, not least because it had looked like he was on course to join Brentford just 24 hours prior.

Gray can operate at right-back or in central midfield and given the presence of Pedro Porro, it’s anticipated he’ll feature in midfield.

The move will greatly boost Tottenham’s top four hopes as well as their ambitions of lifting a major trophy. Key to those aspirations will also be Tottenham’s best player and captain – Son Heung min.

The South Korean superstar returned to form last season when bagging 17 Premier League goals. Son will turn 32 next week, though has shown no signs of slowing down just yet.

The electric forward is under contract for one more year and had been installed as a key target for the Saudi Pro League.

Prior reports claimed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had signalled his intention to reject any and all offers Spurs receive for Son this summer.

Tottenham have held talks with Son over the signing of a lengthy contract extension. However, those talks haven’t yet yielded a breakthrough and Spurs now intend to activate their plan B.

Tottenham to trigger Son option

According to Football Insider, Tottenham will trigger their one-eyar option in Son’s contract. Once done, Son will be tied to Spurs until 2026.

Activating the option will slightly improve Tottenham’s bargaining position in their discussions over a longer-term deal with Son.

However, FI also floated the possibility that Son could now be in line to be sold in 2025.

Son will be on the cusp of turning 33 this time next year and although he remains an elite-level performer, a long-term deal may not be the wisest option for a player of that age.

The chance to generate a sizeable fee by selling to a Saudi Arabian side could appeal. Son himself may also be more willing to embark on a late-career payday in the middle east given he’ll be another year closer to retirement.

Of course, the possibility of Son penning a long-term extension is also in play and if the South Korean maintains his sky high standards, that is the outcome every Spurs fan will want.

