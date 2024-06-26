Tottenham are set to announce the signing of a record-breaking striker who they beat five Premier League sides including three London rivals to the signature of.

It’s been a relatively low-key beginning to the summer window at Tottenham, with Ange Postecoglou’s side yet to sign or sell any first-team players.

Plenty of stars are due to leave when their contracts expire on June 30, such as Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon. Elsewhere, Tottenham have mutually agreed to terminate Tanguy Ndombele’s contract despite the deal having 12 months remaining.

Yet despite the slow start, plenty of action is anticipated both from an arrivals and exits perspective.

One deal that will cross the line next week is the signing of 16-year-old striker sensation, George Feeney.

Reports back in May revealed Spurs had agreed a deal to sign the Glentoran frontman who has already written his name into the history books.

Feeney – the son of ex-Northern Ireland international, Warren Feeney – became Glentoran’s youngest ever goalscorer when finding the net in a Northern Ireland League Cup tie.

Feeney was remarkably aged just 15 years, eight months and 14 days at the time of his record-setting goal.

Feeney went on to feature 10 times for the Glentoran first team despite his tender age. The transfer vultures in the Premier League began to circle and Spurs barged all others aside to win the race.

Now, a fresh update from Football London has shed new light on Tottenham’s coup.

Arrival date; vanquished Prem rivals revealed

Firstly, they state Tottenham beat five Premier League rivals in the scrap for Feeney. The five clubs left licking their wounds are West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Furthermore, the report added the deal Tottenham have struck will contain add-ons that will greatly benefit Glentoran in future years.

Finally, the report stated the signing is due to be announced next week when Tottenham declare their new influx of academy scholars.

The battle to sign Feeney was fierce, as is the fight for who he’ll represent in the international arena.

Feeney is eligible to play for Northern Ireland and Wales and despite his father playing for Northern Ireland on 46 occasions, Feeney switched allegiance to Wales when representing their Under-16s earlier in 2024.

