Tottenham to bid £33.5m for electric Prem winger who’ll spark Richarlison sale

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to ‘test the waters’ with a £33.5m bid for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, with a report revealing the winger’s stance on moving as well as the repercussions for Richarlison.

It’s been another rollercoaster of a season for Spurs, with the Europa League the club’s last chance of ending their 17-year wait for a major trophy. But in typical Tottenham fashion, they’ve made it difficult for themselves after losing the first leg of their Round of 16 clash to AZ Alkmaar.

Overcoming their Dutch opponents and going on to win the Europa League would not only add silverware to the cabinet, but would also secure entry into next season’s Champions League.

Whether Spurs are playing in Europe’s top competition next season could have a major bearing on their transfer plans for the summer – both in terms of who can they attract and how much they can pay.

But according to a fresh update from CaughtOffside, Spurs already have one piece of business in mind, irrespective of how their season concludes.

It’s claimed Spurs intend to table a £33.5m bid for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo who has caught the eye this season with nine goals and five assists across all competitions.

The right-footer can play on either flank and per the report, his arrival would pave the way for Spurs to move on from Richarlison.

The Brazilian has failed to justify his £60m price tag since arriving from Everton and continues to be linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

ICYMI: Richarlison decides to ‘quit’ Tottenham in potential blessing in disguise

Antoine Semenyo stance on leaving Bournemouth revealed

Semenyo primarily plays out wide, while Richarlison has generally been used in the striker position at Spurs.

However, competition for Dominic Solanke in the striker spot could come by way of Spurs triggering their £45m option to buy in Mathys Tel’s loan agreement.

Semenyo would therefore be signed to give Ange Postecoglou another explosive option out wide to battle for starts with Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore. Dejan Kulusevski is another option for the right side, though has been deployed in central areas at times this season.

Regarding Semenyo’s stance on leaving Bournemouth – who are almost certain to finish ahead of Spurs this season – CaughtOffside claimed the 25-year-old is ‘keen for a big move and to test himself at the highest level.’

Bournemouth are flying high this year and still retain hope of qualifying for the Champions League. However, many of their top stars – such as Milos Kerkez (Liverpool) and Dean Huijsen (various clubs) are in demand and expected to be snapped up.

As such, the summer may represent the ideal time for Semenyo to also take that next step in his career and Spurs are already planning a £33.5m bid.

