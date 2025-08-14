Tottenham will launch their opening bid for Eberechi Eze and an improved bid for Savinho, and reports have detailed how much it’ll take to secure the double coup.

Spurs battled hard against quadruple-winners PSG on Wednesday night and came within minutes of lifting their second major European trophy within a matter of months.

Tottenham ultimately fell on penalties, though the club’s encouraging display was all the more remarkable considering the players Thomas Frank was without.

Son Heung-min is now an LAFC player, while James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski were both absent through injury. Maddison (ACL) is expected to miss most if not all of the new campaign.

Accordingly, Tottenham are determined to provide Frank with attacking reinforcements and an opening offer for Crystal Palace talisman, Eberechi Eze, is imminent.

Taking to X, reporter Ben Jacobs stated: “Spurs set to place an opening bid for Eberechi Eze. Tottenham moving fast to avoid Arsenal counter.

“Optimism Eze prepared to join with personal terms not a problem. New push for Eze after James Maddison’s ACL.”

As mentioned, Eze is also a target at Arsenal but in lieu of Maddison’s injury, it’s Spurs who are showing the stronger interest.

They’re now prepared to act on that interest and per a separate update from Jacobs, they value Eze at £55m.

An opening offer around that amount is expected to be lodged, though Palace value Eze at £68m.

Eze’s release clause – set at £68m – expires tomorrow but even on the open market Palace will strive to collect the same £68m figure.

As such, don’t be surprised if Tottenham’s opening gambit is turned down if it is worth £55m.

Improved Savinho bid prepped

Elsewhere, Tottenham also intend to return with a new and improved offer to sign Savinho.

The Brazilian isn’t unhappy at Manchester City but does want to be a regular starter in a World Cup year. Savinho is open to joining Spurs and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

With Jack Grealish joining Everton (loan) and James McAtee on course to join Nottingham Forest, City will move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo if Savinho leaves too.

Spurs have already bid roughly £42m / €50m for the 21-year-old. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently stated Man City will not sell for less than €60m / £51.7m and could even hold out for as much as €70m / £60,3m.

A fresh update from The Times has revealed Tottenham will bid again for Savinho, though the cost of doing business is even higher than first thought.

They stated: ‘Manchester City are holding out for a fee of about £67million for the Brazil winger Savinho, who is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

‘After having an initial bid of about £42million rejected, Tottenham are set to return to the table with an improved offer, although it remains to be seen whether Spurs will meet City’s asking price.’

If Palace and City both hold firm and Tottenham pay full price for both players, the Eze, Savinho double coup could cost as much as £135m.

One player who could make way to free up both room and funds for Eze and Savinho is Manor Solomon.

Both Fabrizio Romano and the Evening Standard stated on Wednesday that the 26-year-old winger is a genuine candidate to leave in the final weeks of the window. Prior reports have cited a £20m valuation if Solomon is sold and not loaned.

