Tottenham to make shock signing over growing concern as Postecoglou signs off on star’s position change

Tottenham are reportedly planning to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window due to concerns over Destiny Udogie’s workload and a position change for a veteran star.

Ange Postecoglou’s defence has been crippled by injuries for much of the 2024/25 campaign, particularly centrally, with Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Ben Davies all currently sidelined, while Radu Dragusin also suffered an ankle problem in the Boxing Day defeat at Nottingham Forest.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether or not the Romanian will be able to face Wolves on Sunday, which could mean Tottenham line up with Archie Gray and Yves Bissouma as their centre-back pairing against Vitor Pereira’s men.

However, left-back also remains a concern going forward, with Udogie having to play more minutes than any other outfield player so far this season simply because there’s been nobody to come in and replace him – unless Djed Spence plays out of position.

Postecoglou also has concerns over Udogie’s fitness and has to continually monitor his game time after issues last season and at the start of the current campaign. Indeed, the Italy international’s form has regressed since he made such a big impression in the 10-match unbeaten stretch at the start of last term.

There is now a strong feeling that Tottenham need a player capable of competing with Udogie for the role, rather than have a big drop-off in quality when he is unable to take to the pitch. That is certainly no slight on the ever-improving Spence, but he is much more suited to playing on the right as competition for Pedro Porro.

The need to strengthen on the left is also as a result of Postecoglou now deciding that Davies is regarded as a central defender – as reported by Football.London – and will only be used in the role going forward.

However, Davies will be out of contract in the summer, and at 31 years of age, Spurs could opt for a younger defensive option going forward.

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham ‘make’ big ‘Postecoglou decision’, with one game ‘crucial’ for keeping his job

Left-back options for Tottenham

In terms of who could come in and challenge Udogie for the role, recent reports suggested that Tottenham could be back in Slovakian star Milan Skriniar.

A centre-back by trade, the PSG man can also fill in at left-back and his height and power would certainly be a welcome when it comes to defending set-pieces – something that remains a massive Achilles’ heel for Postecoglou’s side.

Lecce star Patrick Dorgu is a more natural left-back and has been linked with a switch to north London since the summer, although he is also being chased by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United too.

However, landing the Denmark international in January could prove problematic as the Serie A side are not keen on doing a deal midway through the season.

Another name strongly linked with Tottenham is Feyenoord defender David Hancko who, like his fellow countryman Skriniar, can play centrally or in the full-back position.

The 27-year-old, who thrived under Arne Slot in Holland, could be available for around £40m – although it remains to be seen if Daniel Levy is prepared to spend that much on what could essentially be a top-quality squad player.

Latest Tottenham news: Real target van de Ven swoop / Bundesliga centre-back eyed

Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven has reportedly been ‘shortlisted’ by Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bring in cover for Eder Militao.

The Spanish giants brought in two exciting attackers in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick last summer but didn’t make any additions to their back line, after missing out on Manchester United star Leny Yoro.

And, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Madrid have begun drawing up a shortlist of defensive targets for the January window and Van de Ven is among their top targets.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly turned their focus to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in their efforts to sign another centre-back in the January transfer window.

Japan star Ko Itakura, who was known to be a target for the club during the 2023 summer window, is the player in question and is perfect for playing in Postecoglou’s high defensive line.

How long do you think it’ll be before Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou?