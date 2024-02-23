Tottenham to upset manager and player with expected transfer now likely to fall through

Tottenham are no longer expected to take up the option in Timo Werner's loan deal

Contrary to recent reports, Tottenham do not plan to activate their option to buy for Timo Werner and the reasoning why has been revealed.

Werner, 27, signed with Spurs on a six-month loan in January. The Germany international had fallen out of favour at parent club RB Leipzig and manager Marco Rose was happy to sanction an exit.

Tottenham agreed to cover 100 percent of Werner’s salary during the loan. An option to buy worth roughly £15.5m was also negotiated between the clubs.

Werner arrived at a time when captain Son Heung-min was away on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

As such, the new recruit went straight into Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven, earning five successive starts to begin his Spurs career.

When recently interviewed by Sky Germany, Werner revealed his mood had greatly improved upon receiving regular game-time in north London.

“The fun has completely returned,” said Werner. “I have changed a lot as a person, I have become much happier.

“After five games you can say that the transfer was worth it. But the season is still long. I want to build on my first performances.

“But it was worth it for the five games just to play our football in our stadium.”

Aside from Werner, Leipzig boss Rose is also happy with the loan spell thus far. Indeed, Rose recently appeared to give the thumbs up to the idea of Werner joining Tottenham outright at the end of the season.

Furthermore, German outlet BILD recently claimed it’s ‘expected’ Tottenham will activate the modest option in Werner’s loan.

Tottenham sour on Werner; new plan revealed

However, Son’s return to action resulted in Werner being relegated to the bench last time out for the league clash with Wolves.

With the German failing to open his account thus far and his trademark poor finishing rearing its ugly head once again, it’s now claimed Spurs WILL NOT take up their option.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones stated: “They (Spurs) are definitely in the market for a winger, more than they are in the market for a striker at this moment in time.

“I’m told that they will be happy for Richarlison and Heung-min Son to continue competing for that central role, and then they just want good variations around them.

“Obviously, they have got options right now, but it is very much up in the air whether Timo Werner will stay or not. You would probably err on the side of not, at the moment.

“Either way, I think Tottenham still might look to get somebody else in for the longer-term.”

