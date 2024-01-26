Tottenham told £100m sale is possible as Levy pulls off ‘biggest transfer of all time’

Former president of Romanian football, Dumitru Dragomir, has told Tottenham that Radu Dragusin “sells for £100million” in two years if he plays as a starter.

Spurs were almost forced into the sale of a new centre-back in January as a result of a combination of factors. That both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were sidelined with injuries at the same time meant the centre-back partnership was worse than it could’ve been.

At one point, full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies occupied the central-defensive positions together.

As such, the signing of a new centre-back was required to ensure an actual central defender was in the side, and while Van de Ven and Romero have both returned since, Romero’s hot-headed nature, which means suspensions are possible, likely factored in.

Dragusin was seen for a good few weeks as Tottenham’s preferred option.

However, Genoa pushed back on multiple occasions, with Spurs not lodging bids high enough to fully grab their attention.

Daniel Levy finally managed to convince the Serie A side into the sale at £26million, while also offering “more than expected” in terms of wages, and giving Dragusin a six-year contract.

That convinced the defender as well as his club, despite the fact he was being courted by Bayern Munich at the same time.

Dragusin ‘sells for £100million’ in two years

Dragusin was introduced as a late substitute on Spurs debut, but if he plays from the start consistently, former president of Romanian football, Dragomir, believes he could be sold for an enormous fee down the line.

“If he plays as a starter, in two years he sells for £100million. If he plays as a starter!” Dragomir said, quoted by Fanatik.

That fee would eclipse the money Tottenham received for star men Gareth Bale and Harry Kane.

Of course, Spurs will be hopeful Dragusin becomes a starter not only due to the fact they could make big money, but because they want him to develop into a top player.

Dragusin move was ‘biggest transfer of all time’

Along with the fact he feels Dragusin could command a huge fee, Dragomir thinks the move to Tottenham was the biggest involving a Romanian.

“It’s the biggest transfer of all time, in terms of numbers,” Dragomir said.

It’s also believed it’s the “only significant” move a Premier League side has made this summer.

Tottenham and Dragusin will be hopeful that he can live up to the expectations placed on him by those in Romania.

There will be one eye on the potential price tag he could sell for, but their priority will be the centre-back impacting games rather than finances.

