Tottenham told €30m could net them deadly 191-goal striker but major hurdle needs overcoming first

Tottenham have been told they will need to pay at €30m to sign a top striker target this summer, although there is a major stumbling block to overcome first.

As the September 1 deadline nears for summer signings, Spurs continue to be tipped to bring in another frontman to replace the virtually irreplaceable Harry Kane.

A number of names have been linked with a switch to north London, with Porto frontman Mehdi Taremi in that mix.

Indeed, Calciometcato reports that the Iran international is very much on the club’s radar given his similarities with the England skipper.

Tottenham currently have Richarlison as their first-choice frontman, although the Brazilian has struggled in the opening three games of the season and still only has one Premier League goal to his name in a Spurs shirt.

Young forward Alejo Veliz has also arrived, although at this stage he is considered more of a developmental option.

Calcio adds that Tottenham are in a potential battle with Milan to sign Taremi, although Porto’s demands are proving troublesome.

The Italian outlet has relayed information from O Jogo, who state that Porto only own 85% of Taremi and are determined to secure as big a fee as possible to ensure maximum profit on their end.

No takers for Taremi at €25-30m

They are currently demanding €25-30m for the attacker, a figure no club has been willing to meet thus far.

Milan’s latest offer is believed to have been €15m plus bonuses and that means Porto would only receive around €13m, which is way too low for the Portuguese giants.

Tottenham are, however, willing to offer them closer to that €25-30m mark and could strike a deal before the window shuts.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Tuesday evening when they head to Fulham in the Carabao Cup second round.

