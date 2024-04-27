Tottenham told €40m offer should be enough to land Postecoglou another Serie A defensive sensation

Alessandro Buongiorno could be on his way to Tottenham this summer

Tottenham have been told they will need to pay a ‘remarkable’ €40million if they are serious bout following up their interest in top Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno, after making initial contact this week.

As we reported on Friday, Spurs are said to have jumped to the front of the queue to sign a player who is being tracked by half of Europe ahead of the summer window opening.

Serie A giants Napoli are also pushing to sign the Italy international as they plan big changes this summer after a disappointing defence of their title.

However, it’s Tottenham that are at the forefront on most conversations when it comes to the 24-year-old centre-back talent.

And Corriere dello Sport has expanded on their links too the Torino star, who has been earning rave reviews for his performances this season.

The report states that the north London club have initiated talks but have been told in no uncertain terms that Torino expect €40m, a figure the Italian outlet labels as ‘remarkable’.

Italian clubs have always looked to take advantage of the riches of the Premier League by quoting higher prices. Although the fees for Dejan Kulusevski (£25m), Rodrigo Bentancur (£22m) Cristian Romero (£42m), Destiny Udogie (£21m), Guglielmo Vicario (£17.2m) and Radusin Dragusin (£21.5m) show that Tottenha have done some god business with Serie A recently.

The big question is whether Postecoglou really needs another centre-back at this stage of the development of his squad.

Dragusin is already quality back up for Romero and Micky van de Ven, while Ben Davies is also more than capable of playing centrally.

Buongiorno would add impressive defensive depth

As for Buongiorno, he is certainly a player with fantastic potential and he could still decide to test himself out against the Premier League’s elite strikers next season.

Not only is Buongiorno Torino’s most valuable player on transfermarkt, valued at £26m, he has also been their best player this campaign.

As per WhoScored, he has picked up an average rating of 7.2, while also leading the way for Torino in terms of tackles per game (2.5), interceptions per game (2.4) and blocks per game (0.5).

If he does arrive in north London, Postecoglou will certainly have four quality options to pick from in a defence that has not played particularly well in the second half of the campaign.