Tottenham told Arsenal, Chelsea striker target can push them to next level; they ‘need competition’

Alan Hutton has told Tottenham they “need competition, especially up top” and Ivan Toney would “make them a better team moving forward”.

Toney established himself as one of the Premier League’s best forwards last season. Indeed, he was only outscored by elite strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, as he bagged 20 goals.

Since that good return, he’s been linked with some big sides, despite the fact he’s currently banned from playing.

Arsenal and Chelsea are the two clubs most-heavily linked with the Brentford man.

While the Gunners could do with a top central striker in their ranks, given Gabriel Jesus has been injured a few times already this season, a recent report stated if he was to leave it would ‘almost certainly not be to Arsenal’.

That likely won’t stop them from attempting to make the move in the January window, though.

Chelsea might be in a better position, as it’s said they are ‘strongly considering making a big-money offer’.

However, Tottenham could now be encouraged to go for it, having been linked themselves previously.

Toney signing would increase Tottenham level

Indeed, former Spurs man Hutton feels the north Londoners signing Toney would increase their quality and push other teams around them.

“I think if you do bring in a striker, it gives Tottenham different options,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“It’s a difficult one. I’ve always said if they got a proper number nine, an Ivan Toney for example, someone who’s a proper goalscorer, it will make them a better team moving forward.

“It will give them a better opportunity to not only finish in the top four but really push other teams above them.”

Toney could help Son

Not only would they have more options if they signed Toney, with Heung-min Son the main attacking talent at the moment, but Hutton feels the South Korean would be given competition.

“I think Son lightens the load,” Hutton added.

“It’ll be interesting to see what they do in the window. They can improve areas and make the squad stronger. There are areas where they need competition, especially up top.”

The load would also be lightened on him, as there’d surely be a fair few goals coming from other players than him.

Tottenham already look a very strong side with all of their players fit, and with the addition of Toney, they’d be a powerhouse that could certainly challenge for the title.

READ MORE: Tottenham star sensationally tipped to ditch Postecoglou for downward step in career