Tottenham told brilliant striker ‘has a bit of Harry Kane in him’ after breaking new stadium record

Tottenham have been told that they have a striker on their books who shares similar qualities to Harry Kane after breaking a new stadium record over the weekend.

As Kane continues to bang in the goals in Germany after his switch to Bayern Munich over the summer, Spurs are still to replace the club’s legendary record goalscorer.

Richarlison has performed better this season as his de facto replacement but has still squandered a number of chances for a Tottenham side who currently sit just outside the top four.

However, it appears that the future is bright in north London when it comes to young talent coming through, with forward Will Lankshear being tipped for big things.

Tottenham’s Under-21s booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup after thrashing Fleetwood Town 6-0 in the round of 16 stage on Saturday, with the teenage striker scoring the fastest-ever hat-trick at the club’s new stadium in the process.

Lankshear was the star of the show, completing his 11-minute treble with goals in the 28th, 33rd and 39th minute – all three strikes set up by another academy starlet in Jamie Donley.

The 18-year-old Lankshear has been on fire in front of goal for Wayne Burnett’s side this season, with 11 goals in 11 appearances in Premier League 2.

Donley, who has already had a taste of first-team football under Ange Postecoglou, also believes that his teammate is ready to make that next step too.

Will Lankshear following in Kane’s footsteps

And Tottenham insider Alasdair Gold has been drawing comparisons with Kane when describing Lankshear’s qualities.

He said on The Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast when asked about the teenager: “He’s a very talented young player, he’s got a long way to go, but he’s got a little bit of the [Harry] Kane physique about him.

“He’s got a lovely touch, a lovely finish, I said in my match report the other day, his partnership with [Jamie] Donley reminded me a little bit of Kane and Son – like an academy version of it.

“Before it goes out of my head, I’ve just got to say, the Will Lankshear hat-trick was the fastest ever recorded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League looking to get their top-four challenge back on track.

