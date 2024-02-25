Tottenham told how midfielder sold for just £10m ‘would be playing’ under Postecoglou right now

Harry Winks would have been a hit under Postecoglou, according to one pundit

Tottenham have been told how former midfielder Harry Winks “would be playing” under Ange Postecoglou now if he had not been sold to Leicester in the summer.

The 28-year-old quit Spurs for the Foxes when he signed a three-year deal with the Championship side for a reported fee of around £10million, having been associated with the club since the age of just five.

Under Enzo Maresca’s management at the King Power Stadium, Winks has emerged as a key player for a Leicester side who are currently six points clear at the top of the Championship table in their search for an immediate top-flight return.

He has featured 35 times in all competitions this season, scoring twice, although the Foxes are having a bit of a wobble after losing their last two games.

But in acknowledging his impressive performances in the ongoing season, another former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Winks could have been a valuable asset under Postecoglou’s management had he remained.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, O’Hara said: “Harry Winks for me is a top player, I’ve always liked him. He found it hard at Tottenham and I feel like he was pushed away by Antonio Conte because he wasn’t his type of player, but I tell you what, if he was there now with Ange Postecoglou, he’d be playing!

“He’s an Ange type of player – he keeps the ball, he wants to pass forward and he’s got energy in midfield. I actually think he’s a better player than Oliver Skipp, so I would have kept Winks at Tottenham.

“He’s been a brilliant signing for Leicester and he’s shown his quality. He’s probably gone in there and thought, ‘this is a Premier League club, I’ve probably got to suffer for a season in the Championship, but this is my route to starting regularly in the Premier League'”.

Winks better than Skipp and Hojbjerg

There is certainly a strong argument for suggesting that Winks is much more suited to Postecoglou’s style of play than both Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who were both better playing in the more conservative approach of both Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Winks actually signed a new five-year deal with the club after starting the Champions League final against Liverpool back in 2019, but things went downhill for him after Mauricio Pochettino’s exit just a few months later.

He eventually ended up joining Italian side Sampdoria on loan for the 2022/23 campaign before his permanent switch to Leicester last summer.

Tottenham’s current first-choice midfield paring of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr both struggled with the energy and dynamism of the Wolves midfield last weekend, which was a far cry from their form through the first 10 games of the campaign.

However, they looked to still be suffering the after-effects of playing at the African Cup of Nations throughout January and February and should be better for having a weekend off after Spurs were due to play Carabao Cup finalists Chelsea.

A home clash with London rivals Crystal Palace is up next for Tottenham, who have now dropped five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race for Champions League football – although they do have a game in hand.

