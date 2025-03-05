One Tottenham fan has told Jack Grealish that he is “the man” to replace a Premier League icon who has begun to fade at Spurs of late.

Grealish has struggled to replicate his Aston Villa impact since his £100million move to City. In only two season at City – he’s now in his fourth – has the attacker been directly involved in 10 goals in all competitions.

This season, Grealish has perhaps had the most trouble, assisting just once in the Premier League, with no goals alongside that.

He has been given just six starts in the league, and has only twice completed 90 minutes.

Speculation is rife regarding his future, with Pep Guardiola requesting more from him, and a number of attacking options performing better than him.

If Grealish is to be shown the door at City, a Spurs fan calling in to talkSPORT – where former Tottenham man Darren Bent was co-presenting – feels the north London club would be the best landing spot.

“I think the best team for him is Spurs because [Ange] Postecoglou will let him play and that’s what he needs,” he said.

“At the moment I would because Son’s not as good as he was and I think you need someone who’s slightly better and I think Jack Grealish is the man to replace Son.”

Spurs were said to be weighing up a move for Grealish in December, so it’s not as if there’s no chance of that transfer happening.

Son on the decline

In response, Bent reviewed Son‘s recent form, stating: “You can’t hide the fact he hasn’t been as effective as he usually is, that comes with age. Grealish is 29, though, he looks in unbelievable nick.”

Spurs are clearly aware that Son will not continue on top form forever, with the decline already underway.

Recently, it was stated the club are ‘worried’ by what they’ve seen from Son of late, and there are ‘question marks’ over whether he’ll remain a first-team player over the next year of his contract.

Amid Mathys Tel’s loan, it’s been suggested he could simply take Son’s place going forwards, but other options have been reported, with Grealish a player looked at in north London on occasions in the past.

