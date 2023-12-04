Tottenham told only ‘crazy’ money can secure elite forward Liverpool love as Postecoglou raises stakes for Plan B

Tottenham have learned that only a substantial offer will convince PSV Eindhoven to cash in on star winger Johan Bakayoko in January, amid claims Ange Postecoglou is planning to rival Brentford for the Belgian’s signature.

Much of the Premier League hype this season has focused around the excellent form by Jeremy Doku for Manchester City and where that leaves Jack Grealish in the pecking order at the Etihad. And while there is much hype in Belgium about Doku’s tremendous form, it is the performances of another star winger, in Bakayoko, that has really got the Belgian media excited.

Indeed, the PSV Eindhoven man is enjoying a truly excellent campaign to date, having played a role in 15 goals so far (four goals and 11 assists) and helping the Dutch giants open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Eredivisive thanks to an astonishing 100% 14-match winning start so far.

That perfect beginning for Peter Bosz’s side has seen them smash in 50 goals already and concede just six, with a 2-1 win at nearest challengers and reigning champions Feyenoord on Sunday underlining their dominance in the Netherlands.

However, the player very much at the heart of their good form is Bakayoko and his contributions so far have seen a string of admirers flock to the Philips Stadion to check on the 20-year-old’s progress.

Brentford saw two offers, the second worth a club-record £25m, rejected by PSV over the summer for Bakayoko. Thomas Frank’s side have continued to monitor his progress and are reportedly readying a fresh offer in the January window.

However, competition for his services is tough and Liverpool also hugely admire the player with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keeping close tabs on the player too.

Tottenham warned off Johan Bakayoko deal

But the strongest competition of all is likely to come from Tottenham, who have made multiple checks on the eight-times capped Belgium winger and have now reportedly made him their top January target.

Spurs have seen injuries decimate their season, and they are now winless in four games, dating back to October 27.

And with the likes of James Maddison, Manor Soloman and Ivan Perisic all currently sidelines, Postecoglou has found his attacking resources stretched to the limit in recent weeks.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see the Aussie exploring ways to bolster his attack when the winter window opens for business in just 28 days time.

However, their prospects of prising Bakayoko away from PSV appear to be over before they have begun with the Dutch giants making clear they will not consider any offers for their prized winger.

They now value Bakayoko at considerably more than the £25m rejected by Brentford and reportedly would only consider ‘crazy’ money to let the player depart midway through a season that has also seen PSV qualify, behind Arsenal, for the last 16 of the Champions League.

To that end, it would likely take an offer in excess of €50m (£42.9m) for PSV to even consider the sale of the 20-year-old.

That price is likely to scare Tottenham away, while it is also beyond the reach of Brentford, while Liverpool have other priorities right now.

Postecoglou to raise stakes in quest to sign Jota

Thankfully for Spurs, Postecoglou does have two other options in the melting pot with wingers Jota and Samuel Iling-Junior also on their radar.

Portuguese star Jota looks the most obtainable with his move over the summer to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad already turning sour. The 24-year-old, who starred under Postecoglou at Celtic, has recently been left out of their squads and is already said to be pushing for a return to mainland Europe.

To that end, it’s claimed Al Ittihad would consider loaning the player out, which would offer Tottenham a low-risk chance to test him in the Premier League and ease the pressure on their squad.

As a result, it’s reported the club are ready to step up that chase and there is a belief that a deal would be easy to strike, with the player also keen to link up once again with his former mentor.

Iling-Junior is another player Tottenham like, having kept a watch on the English star in recent weeks.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have reduced their asking price for the 20-year-old to just €18m (£15.4m), which is said to have seriously tempted Postecoglou.

Everton are also on his trail, but Italian transfer journalist Daniele Longo is ‘convinced’ that Tottenham definitely ‘will make’ an offer for Iling-Junior in January.

