Tottenham told re-signing man they sold in 2020 is a ‘good idea’ as defender faces big questions

Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested that rumours of Kyle Walker-Peters rejoining Tottenham should be taken seriously, and it’s a “good idea” as long as the defender can answer two questions.

Spurs have seen some useful players exit the club in recent seasons. Some of those have been players that were already first-team quality: talisman Harry Kane obviously fits into that category, alongside the likes of Harry Winks and Matt Doherty.

Some have also been allowed to leave before they’d really found their way into the thinking of whichever manager was at the helm at the time.

Walker-Peters fits into that category, having played just 24 senior games for Spurs – half the amount of appearances he made for the club’s under-21 side – before he was allowed to leave for Southampton in 2020.

After moving for in the region of £12million, the versatile full-back found his way straight into the starting XI for the Saints, and has remained there over the course of 165 games between the Premier League, Championship and cup competitions.

This season, he’s been a useful asset for promotion-chasing Southampton in the second tier, scoring three goals and assisting another three, helping the club into the playoffs.

It was reported on May 9 that Tottenham have identified their former right-back as an option to be re-signed in the summer, with the Saints forced to sell him if they don’t achieve promotion back to the top flight.

Transfer insider Jones believes there’s truth in Spurs’ attempts to bring him back, given there’s good reason for them to want Walker-Peters.

Walker-Peters snare a good idea for Tottenham

“There is definitely something interesting in the rumours about Spurs targeting Kyle Walker-Peters for the summer window, and the reason I am taking it seriously is because of this need they have for homegrown or home-trained players,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones feels the development of Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, they need players like Walker-Peters.

“When you look at Spurs’ squad, if they are going to develop as a serious European side, they need to get depth in there that fills all the criteria needed for an elite modern day squad build.

“At the moment, they don’t have that, but bringing players like Walker-Peters back into the building really could be seen as a good idea.”

Indeed, defensive depth has let Tottenham down this season, so adding a player who has thrived of late to play when starting right-back Pedro Porro is unavailable seems a smart shout.

Walker-Peters has questions to answer

However, Jones feels Walker-Peters has to decide if he is willing to join to ensure the club stays in line with regulations, as well as play second fiddle to Porro, which would likely be the case given the Spaniard’s class.

“The big question would then need to be answered by the player. Is he happy to be back at the club to tick boxes? Would he believe in himself enough to join for that reason but then actually push for a place in the team?” Jones added.

If he feels he can get himself into the Spurs side, there’s no reason for Walker-Peters to turn down a return, but if he doesn’t, he has a good thing going with Southampton that he’ll not be in a hurry to leave.

If they do have to sell him, there’ll surely be clubs that would be able to give him guaranteed minutes that he could go to.

